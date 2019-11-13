14th-ranked Ducks upend No. 13 Memphis, 82-74

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Shakur Juiston had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Oregon held off No. 13 Memphis 82-74 in the inaugural Phil Knight Invitational on Tuesday night.
Payton Pritchard added 14 points and six assists as the Ducks collected their third straight win to open the season.
James Wiseman had 14 points and 12 rebounds as controversy continued to swirl around the Tigers' 7-foot-1 freshman phenom. Memphis (2-1) was led by Lester Quinones with 16 points.
No. 2 Duke 105, Central Arkansas 54
DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 19 points to help second-ranked Duke (3-0) beat Central Arkansas.
No. 8 Gonzaga 97, North Dakota 66
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Filip Petrusev had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots as No. 8 Gonzaga (3-0) beat North Dakota (1-1).
No. 17 Utah State 97, Denver 56
LOGAN, Utah -- Brock Miller scored a career-high 27 points and No. 17 Utah State (3-0) cruised past Denver (1-2).
No. 21 Xavier 63, Missouri 58, OT
CINCINNATI -- Naji Marshall hit a 3-pointer that tied it in regulation and made a pair of free throws in overtime as No. 21 Xavier (3-0) overcame poor outside shooting to beat Missouri (2-1).
No. 20 Washington 56, Mount St. Mary's 46
SEATTLE -- Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and blocked five shots, Nahziah Carter scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and No. 20 Washington (2-0) overcame an awful first half offensively to pull away to beat Mount St. Mary's.
No. 22 Auburn 70, South Alabama 69
MOBILE, Ala. -- Freshman Isaac Okoro made a layup with 2.9 seconds left to lift No. 22 Auburn (3-0) past South Alabama.
Tennessee 82, Murray State 63
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jordan Bowden scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the second half as Tennessee (2-0) rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Murray State (1-1).
Northern Kentucky 69, Coastal Carolina 68
CONWAY, S.C. -- Karl Harris made two free throws in the final seconds to give Northern Kentucky (2-1) just enough cushion to hold off Coastal Carolina.
Eastern Kentucky 129, Ohio Chillicothe 43
RICHMOND -- Jomaru Brown scored 22 points as Eastern Kentucky (2-1) easily beat Ohio Chillicothe.
