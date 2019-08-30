CHICAGO — Dalyn Dawkins rushed for 117 yards and caught two touchdown passes, and the Tennessee Titans closed the preseason with a 19-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
With Derrick Henry sitting out for the Titans alongside other starters, Dawkins took advantage of the playing time. With the Titans trailing 15-12, he sneaked out of the backfield and toward the sideline to catch a 3-yard TD pass from Logan Woodside on third-and-goal with 1:25 remaining.
Giants 31, Patriots 29
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rookie Jarrett Stidham bolstered his bid to be Tom Brady’s backup by throwing two touchdown passes for New England before the New York Giants scored on the final play for the win.
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
GREEN BAY, Wis. — One play stood out during the Packers’ 27-20 win over the Chiefs on Thursday night in the teams’ preseason finale. It happened on a dead ball in the fourth quarter.
After Packers running back Dexter Williams scored the deciding touchdown with 6:24 to play and Sam Ficken nailed the PAT, a fan raced onto the field as the two teams prepared for the ensuing kickoff. The fan ran about the length of the field and managed to take off his shirt before Kansas City safety Harold Jones-Quartey planted him at the 25-yard line The tackle earned the loudest cheer from the crowd of 73,803.
Buccaneers 17, Cowboys 15
ARLINGTON, Texas — Vincent Testaverde’s first NFL pass was badly overthrown on a simple toss in the flat, and the second was intercepted. At least the son of Vinny Testaverde could say he played in a preseason victory for the team that drafted his dad No. 1 overall in 1987.
Rams 22, Texans 10
HOUSTON — In the battle for Los Angeles’ third-string quarterback job, John Wolford played well and Brandon Allen struggled as the Rams closed out the preseason with a win over Houston.
Dolphins 16, Saints 13
NEW ORLEANS — Jake Rudock passed for 229 yards and one touchdown, and Miami defeated New Orleans to close out the preseason for both clubs.
Ravens 20, Redskins 7
LANDOVER, Md. — Dwayne Haskins completed 10 of 17 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and showed flashes of why the Washington considers him their quarterback of the future in a loss to Baltimore.
Panthers 25, Steelers 19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mason Rudolph and Kyle Allen turned in solid efforts and appeared to solidify their No. 2 quarterback roles for their respective teams in Carolina’s win over Pittsburgh.
Falcons 31, Jaguars 12
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Atlanta ended a 12-game, preseason losing streak with victory against Jacksonville and seemingly found a solution to their kicking woes as Matt Bryant is scheduled to try out for coaches and front office personnel at the team’s training facility Friday.
Jets 6, Eagles 0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Taylor Bertolet kicked two field goals for the game’s only scores, but missed three other attempts in his bid to make New York’s roster as the Jets topped the Eagles in a snoozer.
Colts 13, Bengals 6
CINCINNATI — The Colts wrapped up an unsettling preseason Thursday, moving on from Andrew Luck with a victory over Cincinnati in a game missing starters and fans.
New starter at QB, Jacoby Brissett, had a lot of company as he watched from the sideline Thursday. There were large swaths of empty seats as both teams rested their starters and key backups for the final preseason game.
Bills 27, Vikings 23
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Undrafted rookie Tyree Jackson hit David Sills for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8 seconds left in rallying Buffalo to a win over Minnesota.
Browns 20, Lions 16
CLEVELAND — Rookie Austin Seibert appeared to lock up Cleveland’s kicking job after a summer-long battle, and the Browns ended the preseason with a win over Detroit.
