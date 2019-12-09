LEXINGTON — In the span of less than a minute, the Trinity Shamrocks not only turned backed Male’s shot to get back into the state tile game, they also slammed the door.
Seconds after Trinity’s Chris Forehand intercepted the ball on the Rocks’ own 3-yard line, Rocks quarterback Nathan McElroy stood 3 yards deep in his own end zone and hit Ryan Miller up the middle and watched his senior wideout sprint away for a 96-yard touchdown for a 21-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Trinity went on to win the 6A state title, 28-6, Sunday at Kroger Field.
“The safety just kind of sat there and I threw it to the fast kid over the top and he scored,” McElroy said of the play, which he celebrated with his offensive line as Miller disappeared in the distance. “I have the best offensive line in the state, and they’ve been up to the job this entire year. No sacks today. It was great.”
Running back Brad West, who led the Rocks with 189 yards rushing, including a 9-yard TD that put Trinity up by two scores early in the third quarter, was named the game’s most valuable player.
“I think I came in with a chip on my shoulder, because the last time we played Male, I didn’t get to play because I had a broken hand,” West said. “I’ve been waiting for this game ever since.”
The victory ended Male’s three-game win streak over Trinity, which included the state semifinals last year and a double-overtime game earlier this season.
