NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Tennessee coach Rick Barnes saved a timeout in the waning seconds against VCU, allowing the Volunteers to get to the frontcourt and inbound the ball with 1.7 seconds remaining in a tie game. And he knew he had a player he could count on in that situation.
Lamonte Turner hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer from the right corner, giving the 17th-ranked Volunteers a 72-69 victory over No. 20 VCU in the Emerald Coast Classic third-place game on Saturday.
"He's got a feel for it," Barnes said. "He's competitive. That's what we always thought his biggest talent is. He's competitive, spirited, and he's not afraid to make the play in that kind of situation. There's no doubt that in late-game situations, it's not as much about plays as it is about players."
VCU's De'Riante Jenkins hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to tie the game at 69-all. After the timeout, the Vols' point guard took a pass from James Joshua-Jordan and got the shot off as the clock ran out.
"I leaned back so I could see the rim," Turner said. "I knew it was good the second it left my hand."
Turner's shot spoiled a dramatic comeback by the Rams (6-2), who trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half.
John Fulkerson led Tennessee (6-1) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Bowden added 14 points and Turner scored 12 for the Vols.
Marcus Santos-Silva led VCU with 22 points and Jenkins had 15.
VCU trailed 37-26 at the half but chipped away and took its first lead of the second half on a jumper by KeShawn Curry at 58-56 with 6:42 to go.
Fulkerson put Tennessee ahead 69-66 by blocking a shot, grabbing a rebound and then hitting a pair of free throws after he was fouled, setting up the clutch 3-pointers in the final seconds.
No. 21 Colorado 59, Sac State 45
BOULDER, Colo. -- Tyler Bey pulled down 17 rebounds and scored 11 points, including a reverse layup off a sensational spin on his way to the basket in the closing minutes as No. 21 Colorado fended off scrappy Sacramento State 59-45 on Saturday night.
The Buffaloes improved to 6-0 for the second time in three seasons, but it wasn't easy. The Hornets (4-1) were within striking distance at 45-40 after the only basket of the night by their leading scorer, Joshua Patton.
No. 25 Xavier 87, Lipscomb 62
CINCINNATI -- For the first time this season, No. 25 Xavier got to use its entire bench.
Tyrique Jones had his fourth double-double of the season, Paul Scruggs scored 15 points, and the Musketeers recovered from their first loss by beating Lipscomb 87-62 on Saturday.
The Musketeers (7-1) were coming off a 70-65 loss to Florida in the championship game of the Charleston Classic. Jones averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds during the tournament and kept up his dominance back at home.
