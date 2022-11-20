Timberwolves 76ers Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards reacts after his assist during the first half Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia.

 AP Photo/Chris Szagola — freelancer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare from the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers and won their third straight game 112-109 on Saturday.

The 76ers have played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot. P.J. Tucker suffered an unspecified injury against the Timberwolves and Joel Embiid injured his left ankle/foot following a late-game collision with a teammate.

