UAB too much for Hilltoppers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tavin Lovan scored 16 points as UAB defeated Western Kentucky 72-62 on Thursday night.
Jalen Benjamin had 16 points and six rebounds for UAB (10-6, 1-2 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Will Butler added 11 points and Makhtar Gueye had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Hilltoppers cut what was once a 13-point deficit to one with 5:24 to play, but gave up four straight free throws on a shooting foul and a technical foul.
“We were battling our butts off,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “It wasn’t easy to get points in the paint. Those guys are big, they’re strong — they’re a really good defensive team. It wasn’t easy to drive it into the paint, either, so we didn’t get to the free-throw line as much. I’m proud of the way our guys battled to give ourselves an opportunity, but you have to eliminate those points that hurt our team.”
Taveion Hollingsworth had 19 points for the Hilltoppers (9-6, 2-1). Carson Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jared Savage had 11 points and eight rebounds.
“We had a lot of momentum, and to give them easy points doesn’t help the hole we were digging,” said Hollingsworth, who was also called for a technical. “We just have to learn from that.”
UAB plays Marshall at home on Saturday. W. Kentucky takes on Middle Tennessee on the road on Saturday.
