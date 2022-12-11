Celtics Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates his 3-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half Saturday in San Francisco.

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games.

Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range.

