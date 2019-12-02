HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes and had the first TD reception of his career, and the Houston Texans frustrated Tom Brady in a 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.
Texans coach and former Patriots assistant Bill O'Brien got his first win in six tries against New England coach Bill Belichick. It was Houston's second win over the Patriots and first since Jan. 3, 2010. The loss drops the Patriots to the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC behind Baltimore.
Watson had 234 yards passing and threw touchdown passes of 14, 13, and 35 yards as Houston (8-4) built a 21-3 lead against New England's vaunted defense. His TD catch came on a short flip from receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play from the 6-yard line.
Brady completed two of his three TD passes in the final 4 minutes to pull within six. A Patriots (10-2) player got a hand on Jake Bailey's onside kick attempt with 50 seconds remaining, but the ball bounced out of bounds.
Chiefs 40, Raiders 9
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown, Juan Thornhill returned a pick 46 yards for another score, and Kansas City beat bumbling Oakland to seize control of the AFC West.
LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson also had TD runs for the Chiefs (8-4), who took a two-game lead over the Raiders by finishing off a season sweep. That means Kansas City can clinch a fourth straight division title with a win over New England and an Oakland loss to Tennessee next weekend.
Oakland (6-6) sure didn't play like a team fighting for a piece of the division lead.
Broncos 23, Chargers 20
DENVER -- Brandon McManus' 53-yard field goal as time expired, set up by a long interference call, capped a furious final 14 seconds and gave the Broncos (4-8) the win over Los Angeles (4-8).
Rookie quarterback Drew Lock's debut win for Denver came a month after Brandon Allen beat Cleveland. It made the Broncos the first team in league history to have two quarterbacks start and win their NFL debuts in the same season.
Rams 34, Cardinals 7
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Woods had 172 yards receiving and Los Angeles (7-5) cruised past Arizona to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth.
The Cardinals (3-8-1) had two weeks to rest and prepare for the Rams after coming off their bye week but looked rusty instead of refreshed. They've lost five straight games.
Ravens 20, 49ers 17
BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson weathered miserable conditions to run for 101 yards and Justin Tucker kicked a tiebreaking 49-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens a the victory in a possible Super Bowl preview.
Baltimore (10-2) improved to 16-3 with Jackson as a starter and 12-0 when he rushes for at least 70 yards.
Raheem Mostert ran for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers (10-2), now tied with New Orleans for the best record in the NFC.
Packers 31, Giants 13
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in the snow and the Green Bay Packers ran over New York.
The Packers (9-3) sent the Giants (2-10) to their eighth straight loss, their worst skid since 2004.
Rodgers finished 21 of 33 for 243 yards with no interceptions on a slippery, snowy day at MetLife Stadium.
Bengals 22, Jets 6
CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton returned from his three-week exile Sunday and got a long-awaited win for the coach who benched him, throwing a touchdown pass during a victory over New York that ended the longest losing streak in Cincinnati Bengals history.
The Bengals (1-11) had lost 13 in a row since the end of last season, with newcomer Zac Taylor waiting until December to get his first head coaching win.
The Jets (4-8) had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Titans 31, Colts 17
INDIANAPOLIS -- Tye Smith returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:02 left to play, helping Tennessee turn the tables at Indianapolis.
The Titans (7-5) snapped a three-game losing streak in the series, winning for only the third time in the past 17 meetings. It also allowed Tennessee to leapfrog the Colts (6-6) in the AFC South.
Redskins 29, Panthers 21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Derrius Guice ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and the Washington Redskins made a late goal-line stand to secure a victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Adrian Peterson added 99 yards and a score as the Redskins (3-9) piled up 248 yards on the ground and scored their most points this season.
The Panthers' (5-7) fourth straight loss could put coach Ron Rivera's job in jeopardy.
Steelers 20, Browns 13
PITTSBURGH -- Devlin "Duck" Hodges threw for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second career start. Rookie Benny Snell ran for 63 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and the banged-up Steelers exacted revenge for their whipping at the hands of the Browns two weeks ago.
Pittsburgh (7-5) boosted its postseason chances by rallying from 10 points down thanks in large part to Hodges, a rookie undrafted free agent who happens to be a champion duck caller in his down time.
The Browns (5-7) saw their three-game winning streak come to a crashing halt.
Dolphins 37, Eagles 31
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- DeVante Parker made two acrobatic touchdown receptions and kicker Jason Sanders also had a circus-like scoring catch to help Miami (3-9) rally past slumping Philadelphia.
The Eagles (5-7) lost their third game in a row and missed a chance to pull into a tie with Dallas atop the NFC East.
Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Nick Foles ended his first three drives with turnovers that Tampa Bay turned into touchdowns, costly mistakes that propelled the Buccaneers (5-7) to a victory over the Jaguars (4-8).
Jameis Winston was 21 of 33 for 268 yards and didn't throw an interception for the first time in a month.
