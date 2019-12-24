DAYTON, Ohio -- Ibi Watson scored a career-high 30 points in his first start, and No. 18 Dayton recovered from its second loss of the season by beating Grambling State, 81-53, on Monday night.
The Flyers (10-2) were missing point guard Jalen Crutcher, who fell and hit his head during a 78-76 overtime loss to Colorado on Saturday. Dayton shuffled its guard rotation, and Watson made an immediate impact as a starter for the first time this season.
The junior had 15 points in the opening half, three shy of his career high. Watson scored 10 during a 17-2 run that put the Flyers ahead.
The Tigers (6-7) cut a 20-point deficit to 52-42 midway through the second half before Rodney Chatman hit a pair of 3-pointers and Watson had a four-point play that put the Flyers back in control. Chatman added 17 points.
