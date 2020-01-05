MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams had 18 points off the bench to lead Murray State to an 81-59 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday night, the Racers' eighth straight home victory.
Anthony Smith had 16 points for Murray State (9-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Devin Gilmore added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tevin Brown had 13 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.
Alex Caldwell had 18 points for the Redhawks (4-11, 0-2). Isaiah Gable added 11 points. Quatarrius Wilson had 10 points.
Murray State matches up against Jacksonville State on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri plays Belmont at home on Thursday.
Cross spurs Jacksonville State past Eastern Kentucky 80-71
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jacara Cross came off the bench to match his season high with 20 points and Jacksonville State closed out the game on an 11-2 run to beat Eastern Kentucky 80-71 on Saturday.
JacQuess Hobbs hit back-to-back jumpers to pull Eastern Kentucky even at 69 with 4:51 remaining in the game. But Derrick Cook hit two free throws, Cross sank 3 of 4 foul shots and Cook added a layup to put the Gamecocks (7-8, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) up 78-69 with 1:46 left to play.
Kayne Henry and reserve De'Torrion Ware added 14 points apiece for Jacksonville State, while Cook finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Jomaru Brown paced the Colonels (4-11, 1-1) with 18 points, six boards and four assists. Ty Taylor II scored 10 but made just 4 of 16 shots from the floor, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
