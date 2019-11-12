MORAGA, Calif. -- Chandler Vaudrin scored 19 points off the bench to help Winthrop stun No. 18 Saint Mary's, 61-59, on Monday night at Moraga, Calif.
Josh Ferguson added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (2-1). D.J. Burns had 12 points off the bench.
Jordan Ford recorded 22 points and six rebounds for Saint Mary's (1-1), which committed 15 turnovers. Malik Fitts contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Tanner Krebs added 15 points.
The Gaels had a chance to force overtime after Winthrop's Russell Jones missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with seven seconds left. Fitts grabbed the rebound and gave the ball to Ford, who drove the length of the court and missed the close-range runner with one second left as the Eagles survived.
The loss ended Saint Mary's streak of winning 18 straight home openers.
