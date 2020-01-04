COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nate Reuvers scored 17 points, and Wisconsin rallied late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57 on Friday night.
Reuvers' jumper gave the Badgers (9-6, 2-1 Big Ten) a 52-51 lead with 1:54 left, and late free throws from Reuvers and D'Mitrik Trice sealed the win.
Ohio State (11-3, 1-2), a 7 1/2-point favorite, lost a second straight game. The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds. But Wesson missed a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark that likely would have kept the Buckeyes in the game.
Ohio State became the second top-5 team in the AP Top 25 to lose this week after No. 4 Oregon fell at Colorado on Thursday night.
