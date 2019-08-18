NEW YORK -- Manager Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees again hammered away at the umpires, this time in prolonged rants that brought several members of the team spilling onto the field, while beating the Cleveland Indians 6-5 Saturday.
Gleyber Torres hit two home runs and Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu also connected for the AL East-leading Yankees.
But what really fired up the crowd of 47,347 at Yankee Stadium occurred in the sixth inning after Cameron Maybin was called out on strikes by Triple-A ump Ben May.
For the third time in a month -- each time with a minor league call-up umpire behind the plate -- the team with the best record in American League lost its temper in a big way.
This episode led to Boone, Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia being ejected.
CUBS 2, PIRATES 0
PITTSBURGH -- Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning, and Chicago got out of three bases-loaded jams to snap a four-game skid and beat Pittsburgh.
After committing an error at third base each of the previous two innings, Bryant drove the first pitch of the seventh from Steven Brault (3-2) into the left-field bleachers to put Chicago ahead 1-0. It was Bryant's 25th homer this season and third in five games.
ATHLETICS 8, ASTROS 4
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Matt Chapman doubled among his three hits and Mark Canha had two hits and three RBIs to back Chris Bassitt's six solid innings, and Oakland beat Houston.
Matt Olson and Josh Phegley each had two hits for Oakland. The A's have won four straight games and 11 of their last 16.
Bassitt (9-5) gave up three runs and eight hits with two walks. In seven starts since the All-Star break he's 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA. Yordan Alvarez homered twice for Houston, which has lost five straight and six of seven after winning eight in a row and 18 of 21.
MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3
TORONTO -- Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, Austin Nola also went deep, and Seattle beat Toronto.
BRAVES 4, DODGERS 3
ATLANTA -- Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall hit consecutive homers off Hyun-Jin Ryu in the sixth inning, the faulty Atlanta bullpen redeemed itself for a change, and the Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Saturday night.
Donaldson stirred the largest crowd in SunTrust Park's three-year history when his 29th homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center.
REDS 6, CARDINALS 1
CINCINNATI -- Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Nick Senzel added a leadoff shot and Cincinnati dropped St. Louis back into a tie with Chicago for first place in the Central Division on Saturday.
With the Reds leading 2-1 in the fifth, Aquino followed two-out singles by Josh VanMeter and Freddy Galvis with a no-doubt drive to center field on Milos Mikolas' first pitch for his 11th homer in his 17th career game. Aquino is the first rookie since 1900 with 11 homers in his first 17 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
RAYS 1, TIGERS 0 (13 INNINGS)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Mike Brosseau's pinch-hit RBI single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Sogard to give Tampa Bay Rays a 1-0 win over Detroit on Saturday night.
RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 0
BOSTON -- Eduardo Rodríguez pitched 71/3 stellar innings, red-hot Rafael Devers belted a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.
PADRES 5, PHILLIES 3
PHILADELPHIA -- Dinelson Lamet pitched six solid innings, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single and San Diego cooled off Philadelphia on Saturday night.
ROCKIES 11, MARLINS 4
DENVER -- Ryan McMahon continued his power surge with two home runs to help Colorado beat Miami Marlins on Saturday night.
