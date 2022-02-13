BEIJING — It’s no secret the young United States men’s hockey team is fast and skilled.
Turns out the kids can hit, too.
Answering all the questions raised about their youth and inexperience, the U.S. went toe to toe with Canada in a bruising matchup between the longtime rivals. Using not just speed and skill but also a healthy dose of physicality against bigger, stronger opponents, the Americans emerged with a hard-earned 4-2 victory Saturday and are unbeaten in two games at the Olympics.
There were some hiccups, like Mann allowing a soft goal to Mat Robinson from the boards 40 feet away 1:24 in. Miele’s goal kept the U.S. from playing from behind for too long.
Brian O’Neill, the lone returnee from the 2018 Olympics, called falling behind early “good adversity” after routing China 8-0 in the opener. Facing and beating Canada was a test that the U.S. passed by leaning on strengths like playing fast and also adapting to changes in the pace of the game.
“The biggest thing for us is just playing fast,” said Harvard forward Sean Farrell, who assisted on Ben Meyers’ goal and has six points through two games. “We have a bunch of guys who can play fast, and if we add that physical component as well, it’s going to be really hard for teams to break pucks out, and when we turn pucks over we have the skill to capitalize.”
France’s Papadakis, Cizeron open lead at Olympic ice dance
BEIJING — Many thought Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron deserved to stand atop the podium four years ago in Pyeongchang, when they were edged by their longtime rivals Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir in one of the tightest Olympic ice dance competition in history.
The four-time world champions from France aren’t planning to leave anything in doubt in Beijing.
Once more merging their unique combination of technical skill and balletic grace, Papadakis and Cizeron broke their own world record in the rhythm dance Saturday night. Their score of 90.83 points gives them a welcome buffer over their closest rivals, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, heading into the free dance.
“It couldn’t be more different because we were pretty disappointed four years ago and we’re very happy now,” Papadakis said.
Humphries has big lead for U.S. at midpoint of Olympic monobob
BEIJING — Usually at the midway point of an Olympic women’s bobsled race, the standings are super close.
Not this one.
Kaillie Humphries’ first day of Olympic competition for the United States was a runaway, putting the American in complete control of the inaugural women’s monobob race. She leads Canada’s Christine de Bruin — her former teammate — by 1.04 seconds, by far the biggest halftime lead in Olympic women’s bobsled history.
“It wasn’t perfect,” Humphries said.
Odermatt leads Olympic giant slalom after snowy 1st run
BEIJING — Marco Odermatt skied through poor visibility amid falling snow and recovered from an early mistake to take the lead after the first run of the men’s giant slalom on Sunday at the Beijing Olympics.
After finishing his run, the Swiss skier waved his hand in front of his face to indicate difficulty in seeing the course clearly.
It’s the first time snow has fallen during an Alpine skiing race at this year’s Olympics.
About 15 seconds into Odermatt’s run, he got pushed low and off the racing line but recovered quickly to clear the next red gate.
Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria was 0.04 seconds behind in second and world champion Mathieu Faivre of France was 0.08 behind in third.
The second run is scheduled for later Sunday.
Snow has been falling since Saturday at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, where athletes had been racing and training on artificial snow until then. A second women’s downhill training run scheduled for Sunday was canceled.
Alexis Pinturault, who has twice won Olympic bronze in the giant slalom and also won the overall and giant slalom World Cup titles last year, was 11th, 1.01 behind Odermatt. The Frenchman, however, has been hampered by a shoulder injury.
“I struggled to take all the risks on the flat parts. I felt my shoulder a bit,” Pinturault said. “I really couldn’t see anything. The snow is coming down hard.
“In addition, there aren’t any trees at the edge of the course, so you can’t see any landmarks ... I hope in the second run the light will improve a bit so I can let go more.”
Visibility was also an issue for Italian racer Luca de Aliprandini, who said “you can’t see anything” after his first run. But he didn’t think the race should have been postponed.
“We did it a lot of times in difficult conditions like this. Maybe the visibility today is one of the worst, but the snow is in good shape,” de Aliprandini said. “That’s why I think it’s not dangerous. In this visibility, if the snow was no good, it would be really dangerous.”
More than a third of the field failed to finish on the course known as The Ice River. After one fall, the race was slightly delayed while course workers searched for a loose ski that had become buried in the snow.
The 24-year-old Odermatt has won four of the five giant slalom races this season on the World Cup circuit and he leads the discipline standings as well as the overall standings. If he holds his lead in the second run, it would be his first gold medal in his first Olympics after finishing in seventh place in the downhill and failing to finish the super-G.
Odermatt has also never won a world championship medal in two appearances but won five golds at the junior worlds in 2018.
Both Brennsteiner and Faivre are also seeking their first Olympic medals. The 30-year-old Brennsteiner has never won a World Cup race but had two third-place finishes in giant slalom last year.
“I’m in the mix,” Faivre said. “I very much want to put everything into the fight on the second run and not to have any regrets. If that brings a medal, I’ll be the happiest man.
“If I have no regrets and there are better performances than mine, I’ll simply accept it despite the frustration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.