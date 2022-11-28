LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.

Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league’s fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.

