I am really excited to see local Hiking and History Groups on Facebook, but what I find interesting is how people and places have been forgotten. These groups are asking question of: “Why isn’t there a designated museum for Owensboro History” and “Where are places to hike”, but none realize the Joe Ford Nature Park can accommodate both. The Joe Ford Nature Center Park may be small but there is a section within the building that highlights Owensboro History and the trails do run along and hook into the West Side Greenbelt.
Today the name Joe Ford is a mystery to the younger generation, considering he was born in 1925 and before most were out of diapers he had passed away. Joe had a love for nature and by the age of 6 he was exploring and finding interesting nature items that later created the first “Ford Museum” in his sister’s playhouse. The family farm in Sorgho was the perfect spot for a young boy to plant wildflowers, dig and look for hidden treasures. This is where Joe spent many days until he graduated in 1942, spending 2 years in college and 1944 enlisting in the Merchant Marines. However, even while Joe was spending time in New York City, the country boy missed the home soil. Joe wrote weekly letters to his family expressing how much he was looking forward to returning home and begin planting. In those letters he requested different variety of plants to be bought so they would be available for planting when he arrived home.
After his time in the Merchant Marines Joe returned to Owensboro and resumed his life, but one of his burning desires was to share nature with everyone. The property on Hwy 56 began the first backyard museum with his collection of coins, bugs, and Indian relics, but it didn’t stop there. While working for the City Parks in 1966 , Joe’s vision and desire of Owensboro having an area museum became a reality. The first Owensboro Area Museum started on Sycamore Street in an unused catholic church. Later it moved to 9th and Frederica in the now Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts, another move to South Griffith to the building known today as KWC Ralph Center, and its current location is downtown on 2nd Street. Joe retired from the City in 1987 but he continued to work without a salary for the City Parks. During this time he started the outdoor classroom at the Joe Ford Nature Park located off West 4th Street behind the GRADD center. Joe was known as a nature icon becoming Daviess County’s Naturalist in 1988 and Owensboro’s official Naturalist in 2008. The concrete building that held the classroom officially became the Joe Ford Nature Center in 2010.
Joe, Grace and other nature enthusiast built the trails, planned hikes, created the bird sanctuary and planted numerous varieties of wildflowers on the 13 acres of the Joe Ford Nature Park. Joe may have passed on but his legacy lives because of a little boy’s desire. Today the Nature Center continues to teach and share those nature values. The new Facebook groups are wonderful for getting people involved in nature and the community but they must not forget the pioneers who paved the way. The Joe Ford Nature Park needs support from the groups and community to continue the cornerstone that was laid long before the electronic age of connecting. The Center doesn’t have the fancy bells and whistle of a large building but what it does have is the heart and soul of nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.