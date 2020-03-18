Randy Embry has been around basketball his entire life, but even he — now 76 and a longtime scout for the NBA’s Miami Heat — has never seen anything quite like what’s transpired within the sport in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The world,” Embry said, “is suddenly a different world.”
Embry was in Kansas City, Missouri, last Wednesday for the second round of the Big 12 Tournament watching a game between Iowa State and Oklahoma State. During a stoppage of play midway through the second half, the Sprint Center public address announcer spoke.
“He started talking about the possibility that the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament might be played without fans,” Embry recalled. “Unbelievable booing followed, just unbelievable.
“That’s when it began to hit you — when you really knew things were beginning to change in a big way.”
The following day, of course, the Big 12 and many other conferences canceled their tournaments, followed by the unprecedented grand-daddy of them all — cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.
March Madness was over almost as soon as it had started.
Not surprisingly, the roles of Embry and other scouts have drastically changed in the aftermath — there are, after all, no games to scout.
“We’re calling coaches to get information on players,” Embry said “but we can’t communicate with players.
“It’s just an odd, strange situation, and I feel sorry for everybody. I’ve never experienced anything like this and hope to never again experience anything like this.”
Also last Thursday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced a 30-day shutdown of the season. The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but an important precursor to the event — the long-running Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational, scheduled for April 15-18 — has been canceled.
“I can see an NBA Draft with nothing else happening, and potentially with no fans at the draft,” Embry said. “The Portsmouth event has been outstanding, with seniors coming in from all over the country. It features NBA scouts and international pro scouts.
“There’s more to signing a player than whether or not he can shoot a basketball. The Portsmouth event is one where you sit down and interview players thoroughly, where you really gain an understanding of whether or not the player will be a good fit for the organization.”
Now, it too has been axed.
Embry is in his 21st year as a scout for the Heat, whose president, Pat Riley, was his University of Kentucky basketball teammate in the mid-1960s.
Prior to that, Embry was a star basketball and baseball player at Owensboro High School, where as a junior he helped lead the Red Devils to a third-place finish in the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament. A year later, as a senior, Embry was selected as Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball recipient.
Following his playing career, Embry coached 32 seasons before retiring as boys’ basketball coach from his high school alma mater in 1999. He spent two years as a part-time scout for the Heat before joining full time in 2001. During his tenure, the franchise has won three NBA championships (2006, 2012, 2013).
“I love what I do, and I haven’t met anyone I didn’t like in the scouting business,” Embry said. “I’ve been a lucky guy, and scouting has allowed me to stay in the game.”
Now, however, Embry waits and wonders like everyone else.
“Right now, no one knows anything,” Embry said. “What’s going on, of course, is bigger than basketball — it’s a tough situation for our country, it’s a tough situation for the whole world.”
