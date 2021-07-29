In the time since Western Kentucky ended another promising basketball season with a disappointing loss in the Conference USA Basketball Tournament championship game, the draft stock of former Hilltopper star Charles Bassey has taken a bit of a hit.
Once generally considered a lock for first-round status, Bassey’s prospects have slipped some in recent months, and it will be interesting to discover where the personable 6-foot-11 center from Lagos, Nigeria will land in the 2021 NBA Draft, which takes place tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
It says here that Bassey should be a first-round selection — the reasons are many, and they are compelling.
Bassey is an athletic big man who runs the floor exceptionally well, has developed a solid 3-point shot, finishes with authority in the paint, is a quality free-throw shooter, and has long been considered one of fhe best rim protectors in the country.
Moreover, he doesn’t turn 21 until Oct. 28, which strongly suggests that, as good as he is now, his best basketball is undoubtedly in front of him.
In 72 games with the Hlltoppers over parts of three seasons, Bassey averaged 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, shooting 60% from the field and 77% from the foul stripe.
What’s not to like here? Especially, when you consider that many of his better all-around performances came against Power Five teams.
After flourishing at Western as an 18-year-old freshman in 2018-19, Bassey’s sophomore season was limited to only 10 games when he broke his tibia in the latter stages of WKU’s 86-79 overtime conquest of Arkansas at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
The injury, which required surgery, was serious enough to warrant speculation about Bassey’s hoops future, but he put all that to rest with an outstanding junior season in 2020-21, when he averaged career-highs of 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.
Beyond the numbers, though, Bassey came back a much more complete player following his leg injury. He was in better shape, he played with more determination, and he was more physically imposing in the paint than ever before. He knew he needed to produce a standout season, and he did just that.
In addition, Bassey — also an academic superstar — is a classy individual, an unselfish player (almost to a fault, at times), and a terrific teammate, whose primary concern and focus is far more about team than individual.
His attitude is impeccable, and he would be an asset to any NBA organization.
Whether or not he turns into a pro basketball superstar is, of course, open to speculation, but it would be unwise to bet against him.
The NBA franchise that selects Charles Bassey will be ultimately gratified, indeed, because it will be getting the total package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.