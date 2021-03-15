It’s been a different kind of college basketball season for a variety of reasons in 2020-21, not the least of which that it has been played — in fits and starts — during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Just how different this strange season has been was underscored on Sunday afternoon, when the 68-team field for the Indianapolis-based Men’s NCAA Tournament was revealed.
Kentucky’s name was not called — no surprise, the Wildcats stumbled to 9-16.
Duke’s name was not called — no surprise, the Blue Devils went 13-11.
Indiana’s name was not called — no surprise, the Hoosiers labored to 12-15.
Louisville’s name was not called — slight surprise, as the Cardinals went 13-7.
Folks, it’s going to be a dramatically altered look this time around — devoid of some blue blood, but replete with some new blood.
Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, and the 26-0 Bulldogs are guaranteed to be a tough out. No team has been more efficient or more consistent than coach Mark Few’s team, which is attempting to become the first undefeated NCAA champion since Bob Knight’s Indiana Hoosiers (32-0) pulled it off in 1976.
Worth noting: The Zags posted convincing regular-season wins over Virginia, Kansas and Iowa, as well as a five-point conquest of West Virginia.
The remaining No. 1 seeds — Baylor (22-2), Michigan (20-4) and surging Illinois (23-6) — are also capable of winning it all.
Moreover, no one should sleep on three of the four No. 2 seeds, Ohio State (21-9), under-the-radar Houston (24-3) and red-hot Alabama (24-6), which won both the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles. Meanwhile, Iowa (21-8) seems overvalued as a No. 2.
Some intriguing first-round matchups to keep an eye on include an unfathomable First Four pairing of historic national powers Michigan State (15-12) and UCLA (17-9), Alabama against Rick Pitino-coached Iona (12-5), plus the 8-9 matchup between North Carolina (18-10) and Wisconsin (17-12).
Upset special possibilities in the opening round? You always have a take a studied look at the 5-12 pairings, which include 5-Villanova (16-6) and 12-Winthrop (23-1), 5-Tennessee (18-8) and 12-Oregon State (17-12), 5-Colorado (22-8) and 12-Georgetown (13-12), along with 5-Creighton (20-8) and 12-UC Santa Barbara (22-4).
Also worth keeping an eye on are the matchup between No. 4 seed Oklahoma State (20-8) and No. 13 Liberty (23-5), and, believe it or not, No. 3 seed West Virginia (18-9) and No. 14 seed Morehead State (23-7), which looked special in routing a 26-win Belmont team in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament finale at the Ford Center in Evansville.
It’s time to start filling out those brackets in a year that could make doing so more challenging than ever.
