Brescia University has a new women’s basketball coaching staff working now, and they’ve taken a grass roots approach to recruiting and trying to build a roster.

Brandon Fisher was named new women’s head coach recently. Trina Riney is one assistant coach who is handling a lot of recruiting contacts. Riney has had connections to middle school and high school basketball in the area over the last 20-plus years.

