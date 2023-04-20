Brescia University has a new women’s basketball coaching staff working now, and they’ve taken a grass roots approach to recruiting and trying to build a roster.
Brandon Fisher was named new women’s head coach recently. Trina Riney is one assistant coach who is handling a lot of recruiting contacts. Riney has had connections to middle school and high school basketball in the area over the last 20-plus years.
They are looking for high school girls players who want to continue playing in college. Brescia has long been at the NAIA Division 1 level.
One of the messages the new coaching staff has sent out on social media is ‘Want to be a Bearcat? Email trina.riney@brescia.edu.
Fisher has been with Brescia since 2020 where he has assisted the men’s basketball program for the last three years. The Bearcats made their first postseason appearance since 2018 while also leading the NAIA in steals per game and defensive 3-point percentage.
Fisher has coached both boys and girls high school basketball for the last 20 years. The Henderson native has coached at Marshall County, Webster County, Graves County, and Lincoln County high schools.
His Webster County teams were Fisher’s most successful, where they were 6th District champions, 2nd Region runners-up, State 2-A sectional champions and State 2-A semifinalist.
He seems to have the right history to start getting Brescia back on a winning track. Brescia is in the River States Conference. Brescia has won five games spread over the last three seasons. Brescia won eight games in 2019-20, and it had double-digit wins in both the 2019 and 2018 seasons.
“In the first year, think judge success next year on mainly improvement throughout the year,” Fisher said. “Our goal is can you see improvement from October to December, then see improvement from December through March. We’re putting in a new system, we’ve got new players coming in, it’s going to take a buy-in phase. How can we grow throughout the year? You’ve got to be realistic, try to build some enthusiasm.”
Riney most recently coached Owensboro Elite, a travel team, and she had coached six years at Owensboro Catholic Middle School before that. Riney had kids who were active in athletics and she coached them for years, after she had been a head girls coach at Owensboro Catholic from 1997-99, and she was an assistant before that.
She stayed involved with basketball by working camps at the University of Tennessee for a lot of years, when her kids were going there and teams she worked with. Riney also still goes to the KHSAA Girls State Tournament.
Fisher and Riney teach at Daviess County High School, and he was considering the Brescia women’s job when the girls state tournament was getting ready to start. Fisher asked Riney if she wanted to be an assistant coach.
“I said let me think about it,” Riney said. “By the time we got to Lexington, I was already recruiting.”
Since Fisher wasn’t named head coach until early March, many 2023 high school seniors who were going to play college basketball were already committed somewhere.
“We’ve signed seven to nine kids, I think we’re sitting at about 15 players,” Fisher said. “We’re going to start up a jayvee team, getting 24-30 kids is the goal. Getting the job a little late, a lot of ‘23 kids have signed. We’ve got some good leads, probably got four or five more offers.”
The coaching staff is inviting kids to come to open gyms, the team has a few players from last year working out, lifting weights, playing pickup games.
“The biggest thing is we’re trying to change the work ethic, trying to change the culture “ Fisher said. “Right now we’ve got to bring in some capable bodies to compete in the league.”
The staff still has offers out and is looking for more potential players from western Kentucky, southern Indiana and other areas nearby.
“I’m an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, but we’re all recruiting,” Riney said. “I feel like this was meant to be, we feel like we can build something at Brescia. Brandon is high energy, he is intense, he gives all-out effort, he’s a good teacher of the game. We’ve got three people who are going to work hard to elevate the program. We have a passion for the game. We’re all believers that hard work in fundamentals pays off.”
