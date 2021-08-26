When John Edge took over the Apollo High School football program in 2020, he had little time to implement the offense he envisioned with the Tony Franklin system that made the Owensboro Catholic Aces big winners when Edge was at the helm of that esteemed program.
It’s a whole different ballgame in 2021.
This was clearly evident on Friday night when a highly efficient Eagles team rolled into Steele Stadium with a boatload of confidence and then rolled out of it with a convincing 44-27 conquest of the host Aces — the second season in a row, by the way, that Apollo has defeated Catholic.
The Eagles have now won their last four regular-season games dating back to the end of last season, entering Friday night’s highly anticipated City-County clash with perennial western Kentucky power Owensboro at what should be a packed-to-the-gills Eagle Stadium.
Junior Christian Combs — who replaced graduated standout Damian Lovinsky as the Apollo starting quarterback — had a superb outing against Catholic, completing 19-of-26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also led the team with 38 yards rushing on eight attempts.
“We take what the defense gives us — that’s how this offense is designed,” Edge has said of the Franklin system. “We want to throw the ball and create big plays, yes, but we also need to be able to run the ball effectively if that’s what the defense gives us.”
On the receiving end of three of those Combs touchdown tosses was sophomore running back Noah Rhinerson, who finished with six receptions for 128 yards, and also rushed for 36 yards on 18 carries with another TD. Sophomore Eli Masterson and senior Evan Miller each caught five passes, and veteran senior John Lynn caught a 49-yard touchdown aerial.
To be a top-shelf contender for a Class 6-A district championship, however, the Eagles will need to improve their running game — Apollo gained only 84 yards on 28 attempts; underscoring the loss of graduated 1,000-yard rusher Harold Patterson.
But Apollo played its opener without Donte Dixon, a junior running back who, not unlike Patterson, possesses big-play capability. Dixon is likely to return this week or next, according to Edge.
On the defensive side, Apollo featured five players with seven or more total tackles — junior defensive back Bryley Best (12), senior linebacker Dayton Brown (10), senior linebacker Jarrod Gray (9), junior linebacker Morgan Eans (8), and senior lineman Lawson Gant (7), who also recorded the team’s only sack. Senior defensive back Kyle Tucker came up with an interception, returning it 20 yards.
Moreover, beyond the stats, Edge has been impressed by the way his team has bought into the program’s schemes and mindset, on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“Our guys are working awfully hard to get it right, and doing all the little things well will pay off for us over the long haul,” Edge said. “Everything sort of started to lock in for us at the end of the regular season last year and we believe that confidence has carried over to this season.
“It’s one game at a time for us, though, as always.”
Up next for the Eagles, of course, is OHS — an intriguing early-season matchup that is destined to answer a lot of questions for both programs on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.