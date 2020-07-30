For Daviess County High School to win its third consecutive 2nd Region championship in boys’ golf, the Panthers will have to overcome the loss of stars such as Daniel Love and Chris Salamah, as well as key role player Brady Huckleberry.
It’s a big task, but DC coach Lars King believes his revamped club can develop into a legitimate contender for the crown.
“I really think the region will be underestimated this year,” King said. “We were the favorites last year to win with our core group of seniors. This year we are a little different team, any of the guys could be the low round, but we will be competitive.”
Senior Nick Johnson, coming off a highly successful summer, will lead the way.
“This year we will ask him to continue his strong summer play and be the team leader,” King said of Johnson. “Junior Braden Whistle has really improved his game, and I look for him to make an impact.”
Other top contenders for the Panthers appear to be sophomore Dawson Lamb and eighth-grader Grant Broughton, a high achiever in junior golf over the past few summers. Also in the mix are juniors Gabe Vincent, Jayden Lanham and Hunter Smith, along with sophomore Grayson Powers.
Owensboro Catholic will be led by junior Jakob Wellman, the individual regional champion as a freshman in 2018.
The Aces, a veteran team, also feature senior Reece Higdon, sophomore JT Payne, junior Sam Mitchell, sophomore Noah Johnson and senior Griffin Payne.
“This is the first year that I have mostly upperclassman on our golf team in quite a few years,” OCHS coach Bretnea Turner said, “so I am excited for their leadership and to see the balance that they will bring to each of our tournaments.
“Keys to success for our team will be playing within ourselves and maintaining a competitive schedule.”
Apollo will be led by a trio of seniors — Ethan Dych, Tanner Klee and Nathan Payne.
“Ethan loves to play golf,” Eagles coach David Lyons said. “He is only a second-year player, but his desire to compete has allowed him to make up for not playing junior golf in his early teens.
“Tanner is a competitor who loves to compete and has developed into a solid golfer, and Nathan is a steady player who thinks his way around the course. He makes good decisions out there.”
Owensboro returns two of its top five players from a year ago — senior James Rhineburger and eighth-grader Will Hume.
“Both James and Will gained valuable experience last year and have improved their games tremendously over the summer,” Red Devils coach Pat Hume said. “They will be counted on to be our top two scorers this year.
“For our top guys, the keys are keeping the ball in the fairway, while limiting penalty strokes and three-putts. For our other scoring players, the keys are gaining experience and becoming more consistent.”
Ohio County must replace its top two players from 2019, when the Eagles finished as regional runner-up to DC.
Leading the way for coach Pat Francis will be seniors Steven Everly and Alex Beasley, along with sophomore Jacob Blackburn. Others in the mix are junior Kellen Raymond, sophomore Jake Davenport, freshmen Seth Moore and Matthew Brown and eighth-graders Andrew Figg and Zander Naue.
“For us to be successful, we need to step in and fill the shoes of those we lost, and we need to prepare each day,” Francis said. “I have an optimistic outlook on our team.”
There is no team more experienced that Muhlenberg County, which returns five seniors — Nolan Nofsinger, Camden Harris, James Soderling, Gavin Huff and Caden Yates — along with junior Cooper Fogle.
“Our mental game will be key,” Mustangs coach Tyler Harris said. “Each of our returning players have the talent to compete in our region, and we just have to eliminate the simple mistakes that can derail a round.
“With all our experience, my outlook is to compete for the regional title.”
Rebuilding Hancock County remains young, but longtime coach Dave Cowden believes the Hornets will be improved.
Key returnees include sophomores Max Gray and Tristen Muffett, along with freshmen Connor Napier and Jordan Payne.
“They were our mainstays last year,” Cowden said of the foursome, “and all four have made improvements to their games.”
Whitesville Trinity will be led by junior Landon Huff.
“Despite last year being his first playing the sport, Landon has already shown himself to be a great player with a mountain of potential,” Raiders coach Isaac Rhodes said. “As a team, we’re really young. Our players are still learning all the aspects of the game and how to manage the course.”
The boys’ season tees off Friday with the Daviess County Invitational at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
