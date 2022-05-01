Ohio County has a new football coach, Terry Moeller, who was a veteran in Illinois high school football but is new to coaching in Kentucky.

“We don’t have spring football in Illinois, so this is a new concept for me, it’s an adjustment,” Moeller said. “I’m trying to figure it out right now. For me right now, it’s just getting to know the names.”

Moeller has about 40 players to work with in spring drills, which were scheduled to end for Ohio County on Friday. There were other football players who were participating in spring sports like baseball and track.

Spring practice has gone with pads, and the Eagles have focused on fundamentals.

“A major emphasis was to give them somewhat of an outline, offensively how we will approach the game, some basics and go-to plays,” Moeller said. “We hope to be aggressive defensively, but there’s a long way to go from making the comment and making it happen.

“I’m encouraged, they’ve picked up things fairly quickly, the offensive concepts. This is a hard-working group, I’ve certainly been impressed with that aspect of it. I’m happy with the staff I’ve put around myself, they’ve been very flexible and patient listening to an old man come and share his philosophy.”

All of Moeller’s coaching experience has been in Illinois, and he coached a team that won a state championship in 1979.

Ohio County was 1-9 last season, playing in Class 5-A, District 1. Matthew Smith threw for 407 yards. Jake Simmons threw for 307 yards. They combined for nine touchdowns through the air. Smith ran for 862 yards and nine touchdowns. Jaylen Walker caught 19 passes for 321 yards and six touchdowns. Those three were all juniors last season.

Walker also was in on 67 tackles last season.

“There are some key players from last year’s squad,” Moeller said. “Ohio County football has kind of struggled, we’re in the process of trying to change that. The kids we have coming back will be instrumental. The work ethic I’ve seen gives me hope that change will take place. We’ve just been demanding, it’s tough being a football player. We’re just happy to be here, be a part of this program, and we look forward to the season.”