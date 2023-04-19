De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk showed what kind of NBA teammates they’ve become after combining for 70 points against the Warriors on Saturday night. They once put up big points as teammates for the University of Kentucky.
Those are the elite level players John Calipari has to have for his offense to function at Kentucky, even though they are seldom around long enough to make big impacts long term for UK.
It will be curious to see if DJ Wagner and Rob Dillingham will be on this level of college elite in their upcoming freshman year at UK.
Fox and Monk were sensational against the Warriors, the greatest NBA championship winning machine of the last decade. Fox scored 38 points and Monk put in 32 as Sacramento won 126-123.
Then, just two nights later, Tyrese Maxey showed out with 33 points in Philadelphia’s 96-84 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA playoffs Monday. Maxey and Kentucky coach John Calipari both had wide smiles as they hugged courtside after Maxey dropped six 3-pointers in that matchup.
It was almost like the one or two-year Wildcat stars were trying to see who could do the most in these early games of some early series.
Fox and Monk were big in different games on the way to the 2017 Elite 8. Monk’s big shot late was outdone by a bigger North Carolina shot from Luke Maye right before the final buzzer to send the Tar Heels to the Final Four, and ultimately the national championship.
Maxey and UK teammate Immanuel Quickley never got to see that much NCAA Tournament drama to finish their Kentucky careers. Maxey was a freshman and Quickley a sophomore who had become perhaps the best guard combo on the country in the stretch run of the 2020 season, but their season ended at 25-6 when COVID-19 stopped the world, the SEC and NCAA tournaments early on, that March.
All four of those players — Fox and Monk, Maxey and Quickley — were the prototype guards that Calipari could win with. Big, physical, quick and tough to stop on the drive, and very strong defenders if not the lock-down kind of guys. Quickley has also had big NBA scoring moments.
Those are the kinds of players that Wagner and Dillingham have to be in the backcourt. They, along with Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, and Reed Sheppard comprise the No. 1 freshman class in the country. And they will carry a lot of weight and expectations that go beyond if Kentucky can make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
The true guards from that freshman class, Wagner and Dillingham, will need to have some kind of mix of the individual talents and abilities, that the guys like Fox, Monk, and Maxey displayed in the last few days of the NBA playoffs.
