De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk showed what kind of NBA teammates they’ve become after combining for 70 points against the Warriors on Saturday night. They once put up big points as teammates for the University of Kentucky.

Those are the elite level players John Calipari has to have for his offense to function at Kentucky, even though they are seldom around long enough to make big impacts long term for UK.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.