With the start of every new sports season comes a feeling of renewed energy, a fresh start and endless possibilities — and the beginning of the 2023-24 school year is no different.
Although golfers have been competing since July, the majority of fall athletes are just now starting their seasons or are still in the process of preparing for the year ahead. Soccer teams are off and running, volleyball got underway this week, and football kicks off on a much-anticipated Friday evening in just a few days.
Having the opportunity to talk with coaches and players over the last couple of weeks, as well as getting an early glimpse at the Messenger-Inquirer’s 2023 High School Football Preview, and the outlook is clear: No matter your position or stature, the beginning of a new year brings with it a sense that anything is possible. And, in a lot of regards, it is.
After all, it’s a brand new beginning. If there isn’t some feeling of hope and optimism, then something’s wrong.
Coaches are fired up to see their teams perform after an offseason of hard work, athletes are ready to show off their skills and what they’ve been learning, and fans are hungry to see their teams compete.
It’s difficult to map out all the twists and turns that programs take each season — even championship-level squads at the top of their respective sports go through a metamorphosis of sorts — but at the beginning? That’s, in all likelihood, the most hopeful part of the year.
Teams that struggled a year ago have the chance to put their troubles in the rear-view mirror. Middling squads are putting the pieces together to step the next step toward success. And, of course, the programs at the top only have plans to continue their dominance.
This, of course, comes before the reality of the season hits.
Not everyone will go undefeated. Not everybody wins a district, region or state championship. And, certainly, plenty of teams will face the brunt of a rude awakening pretty quickly.
But, for now? Dream away.
Success in athletics doesn’t come without some form of self-assurance, whether it’s been earned or not. Coaches have to believe in themselves and their players, and vice versa. Nobody’s ever found a way to reach their hard-earned goals without confidence.
As each sport’s season begins — some are already out of the gate — it’s important to continue striving to always get better. Let that hope and ambition serve as fuel when the days aren’t so easy or when the hurdles to overcome seem too daunting. That can be applied at any time, not just the beginning of the year. Many times, “success” isn’t even measured in wins or losses, but instead it’s about putting in the work, playing the right way and embracing the challenges along the way.
So, as we head toward the fall, and the landscape of high school sports in the area starts to unfold, remember the anticipation that came before the year ever began. There’s nothing quite like the optimism and aspiration that come each offseason. If there was a way to bottle it up and save it, it’d be worth its weight in gold.
The start of a new season is upon us and, in a lot of ways, it’s the most exciting time of the year. Futures are bright, possibilities are endless, and anything is possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.