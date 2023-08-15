With the start of every new sports season comes a feeling of renewed energy, a fresh start and endless possibilities — and the beginning of the 2023-24 school year is no different.

Although golfers have been competing since July, the majority of fall athletes are just now starting their seasons or are still in the process of preparing for the year ahead. Soccer teams are off and running, volleyball got underway this week, and football kicks off on a much-anticipated Friday evening in just a few days.

