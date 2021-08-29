Josie Newcom played a variety of sports as a youngster, but once she stepped on a volleyball court for the first time, something clicked.
“I knew I’d found my sport,” said the 5-foot-11 Newcom, a junior outside hitter for defending 3rd Region champion Daviess County High School.
“I first started playing organized volleyball in sixth grade at College View Middle School, that was it. Other sports seemed like a chore to me — not volleyball; I loved it from the start.”
The Lady Panthers’ burgeoning program, under the direction of head coach Tyla Bailey, has been the primary beneficiary of Newcom’s passion for the sport.
This season, DC is off to a fast 6-2 start, and Newcom’s all-around play has been a major reason why. She far and away leads the team in kills (86) and is also the club leader in aces (18). In addition, she has 29 digs and five solo blocks.
Last fall, as a sophomore starting varsity for the first time, Newcom was second on the squad in kills (160) and aces (28), adding 134 digs and 15 blocks as Daviess County went 14-4 and captured 9th District and 3rd Region championships.
“It was crazy — what a great season it was,” Newcom said. “That team had such a great connection, we were all so close, and it was like a family pulling together to accomplish something great.
“What we were able to do last year has given this year’s team a lot of confidence. We know what we’re capable of as a program now, and we want to win district and region again this season.”
Newcom was raised in a basketball household, with her mother, the former Kim Baughn (Apollo), and her father, Jeremy (Ohio County), being major hoop stars in the 3rd Region.
“Mom and dad were a little disappointed when I gave up basketball,” Newcom said, with a laugh, “but they’ve both been very supportive of me in my volleyball career.”
Josie has also drawn inspiration from older sister Kenlee, who attends Western Kentucky University on a soccer scholarship.
“She’s been a big inspiration for me because she had torn ligaments in her ankle, had surgery, and had to work her way back,” she said of her sister. “I learned from Kenlee that you never give up, you never stop working to get better.”
Even though she’s just a junior, Newcom believes it is important for her to be a leader for the DCHS volleyball program,
“My role is to always play my hardest,” she said. “Even if I’m not having a very good game, it’s important for me to stay positive and to continue to encourage my teammates — keep that belief that no matter what, we can find a way to get it done.”
And, Newcom likes the personnel DC has assembled this year.
“We have another very good team, with quality talent all over the court,” Newcom said. “Once again, I think it’s going to come down to how well we connect, how well we communicate, and how well we play together as a team — all the pieces are here for us to have another special season.”
