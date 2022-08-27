Daviess County found the way it wanted to play Thursday night against Owensboro Catholic in its first 9th District volleyball game of the season.
The Lady Panthers were able to fight through two sets, earning 2-point wins, before closing out a third set 25-15 at Catholic’s gym.
It was quite a different look for DC from last Saturday in the Apollo Summer Slam. DC did well in pool play last Friday, but it didn’t carry over to Saturday as it lost three matches in the Gold division.
“We were trying new rotations (Saturday) none of us got those connections,” DC’s Josie Newcom said.
“We came off the weekend disappointed that we didn’t play our best, and one comment was that ‘this is us,’ ” DC coach Tyla Bailey said Thursday night. “I think that sums up the night. Slowly we’re getting back to Team DC.”
A lot of being Team DC calls for playing with pace, serving well and being strong at the net.
“We finally clicked,” Lexi Owen said Thursday night. “At the beginning of the season we were kind of rough, but we just finally found our connection back. Now every one is saying ‘oh wow they beat Catholic,’ so it helps us in that way.”
More from this section
Seniors Newcom (kills) and Owen (assists) have put up major numbers through DC’s first 10 games of the season, where it stands 6-4.
Newcom has 108 kills for an average of 4.15 kills per set. Owen has 164 assists for 6.31 per set.
“We just kind of play,” Owen said of the numbers. “After the game, of course, we look at stats.”
Those stats were 11 kills for Newcom and 14 assists for Owen.
“Lexi did a great job switching up tempos and utilizing a full offense,” Bailey said of Owen against Catholic. “We have seen steady improvement over the years, as she continues to work hard and put our hitters in the best possible position. Running more of a 5-1 offense the majority of games this season has allowed her and our hitters to improve consistency and connection.”
Newcom was good at picking her spots for big kills throughout the game against Catholic.
“Josie has a very strong court IQ,” Bailey said. “She does a great job of reading the defense and responding accordingly. She goes up with the mentality of putting a ball away. At the same time, she also knows when to take some power off and roll/tip/use the block to score.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.