Daviess County's Josie Newcom spikes the ball against Trinity's Addison Mills during a volleyball game Sept. 12, 2022, at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County High School volleyball star Josie Newcom officially signed her letter of intent to play at Saint Louis University in a ceremony Thursday at the Southern Kentucky Elite Volleyball Academy in Bowling Green, capping off several years of hard work and dedication.

Newcom, who has played with SKEVA for three years, racked up 400 kills, 171 digs, 45 service aces and 32 blocks in 30 games for the Lady Panthers last season. She committed to SLU and first-year head coach Andrea Beaty earlier this month.

