A foundational cornerstone for the Daviess County High School softball program since her freshman year, rising senior Abby Newman is simply glad to be back on the diamond this summer.
A member of the Louisville Sluggers elite travel team, Newman took the field for competition for the first time in a long while last weekend when the Sluggers competed in a tournament at Cookeville, Tennessee.
“It was great to be back out there,” said Newman, whose Sluggers are ranked 12th nationally. “At the same time, it was a reminder that practice is never like a true game. You can’t simulate a real game in practice.
“But I was very happy to be back out there playing the game. You never know much you love the game until you can’t play.”
The 5-foot-4 Newman has always played shortstop, has always been right in the middle of the action, and this, too, she loves.
“At shortstop, I’m in a position of leadership on the field,” Newman said. “Also, it’s an opportunity to showcase my skills, my quickness, my agility going side to side and my arm strength. It’s a great place to be on the field.”
Newman earned a starting position for DCHS as a freshman and has held the position ever since.
“Abby was able to use her seventh- and eighth-grade years to watch and learn from Lauren Johnson,” said Daviess County softball coach John Biggs, in reference to the former Lady Panthers star who went on sign with the University of Kentucky.
“We knew from the beginning Abby would be able to handle things defensively, but we had switched her to the left side (hitting), and at first she relied more on the short game. She has worked extremely hard on her strength to become a complete offensive player.
“And, even at a very young age, she developed great leadership skills.”
Once in the starting lineup, Newman recalls adapting to her role relatively quickly.
“At the very start I was a little nervous because the girls were so much older,” Newman said, “but I really got close to all the older girls pretty quickly, and we became friends on and off the field — that really helped me a lot.
“Plus, I had worked extremely hard leading into my freshman season, so I was pretty much ready to go as a starter.”
As a sophomore in 2019, Newman took her game to a different level, batting .354 with 43 runs scored, six doubles, three triples, 21 RBIs and a team-high 21 bases on balls — helping the Lady Panthers roll to 9th District and 3rd Region championships.
“It was eye-opening for me,” Newman said. “I was stronger, and I added slapping to my offense. I became more of a threat with my speed, and I was able to be more of a help to the team with a more complete offensive game.”
Last September, Newman achieved one of her dreams when she committed to Western Kentucky University, which also features former DCHS standout Maddie Bowlds.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing (NCAA) Division 1 college softball,” Newman said, “and I made the decision that I wanted to stay in-state and play close to home, so my family and friends could come see me play. I went down and toured the WKU campus and just fell in love with everything about it — I knew right away that’s where I wanted to be.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Newman spent a lot of time working out at her family’s farm with younger sister, Hattie, a rising junior for the Lady Panthers. She is optimistic about what’s in store for DC in 2021.
“We have a chance to be really good,” Newman said. “We had a great JV team last year, and I honestly believe we’ll be a championship contender.
“I can’t wait to get back to it. There’s nothing like playing those district games. The stakes are bigger, the crowds are bigger, and the games are just so much fun to play. I really missed all that this spring, and I’m just very thankful I have one more opportunity to be a part of it.”
