ANNIE NEWMAN

Daviess County’s Annie Newman makes her way to third base for a triple against Estill County during the KHSAA State Softball Tournament on June 4 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Annie Newman will be a freshman at Daviess County High School this year. She made some impact as an eighth-grader with the DC softball program this spring.

Newman had a major debut in a national tournament last week in California with the Beverly Bandits Futures Norwood 14U team. The organization is based in Chicago and has players from Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. The team is invitation only, and its coach, Scott Norwood from Bowling Green, knew Annie from coaching her a few years back in 6U. The team had invited Annie to play earlier in the spring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.