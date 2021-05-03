Abby Newman is now the old hand of the Daviess County High School softball program, and the senior shortstop is relishing her final campaign on the diamond for the Lady Panthers.
“I always look forward to every game, every practice, and that’s even more the case this year after losing last season to the (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Newman, who has signed with Western Kentucky University.
“We have a lot of new faces in the lineup this season, but our team has really good talent and we work super-hard in practice on every drill, every play — we know that’s the only way we can become the team we want to be.”
The left-handed hitting Newman is certainly doing her part, hitting well over .400 to held drive one of the most dynamic attacks in the 3rd Region.
“I trained a lot during the quarantine, got stronger and faster, and it’s really helped my overall game. As opposed to slapping the ball, I’m hitting more straight-up now and that’s led to more extra-base hits.
“I like being able to hit away, but I still have the option to slap — that keeps the defense on their toes.”
The 5-foot-3 Newman‚ a four-year starter — is also stellar with the glove, and this year has accepted more of a leadership role, according to longtime DCHS coach John Biggs.
“With us having three new infield starters this year, Abby is the anchor that provides stability in the infield,” Biggs said. “Defensively, she’s as good as I’ve coached. She has worked extremely hard to get better every year, and she is never satisfied.
“Offensively, she sets the tone from the leadoff spot.She has expanded her offensive skill set. Early in her career she relied on her short game, but two years ago she began driving the ball in the gaps.
“Overall, Abby has taken the leadership role and she’s run with it.”
Newman says that part has been easy, due to the rich culture within the Lady Panthers program.
“We’re all super-close, we’re all thrilled to be out there, and that’s a big part of the DCHS program,” Newman said. “The culture here is to always be a good teammate, to put the team ahead of yourself, and that just becomes ingrained in you the longer you play here.
“In the time I’ve played here, I feel like we’ve really grown as a program. Coach Biggs makes it challenging, but he also makes it fun, and the emphasis on team is sort of at the center of it all — that’s going to be one of things I will always remember about playing for Daviess County.
“(Biggs) cares about us as people, not just as athletes.”
Now, Newman — who plays for the nationally renowned Louisville Sluggers travel team in the summer — is focused on finishing out her Lady Panther career the right way.
“We have a good team, but there are only two returning starters,” Newman said. “So, our younger players need more varsity experience and that’s what they’ll be getting during the second half of the regular season.
“We have great possibilities. This is a team that has a nice combination of speed and power, and we have two starting pitchers who complement each other very well. They’re both very good, but in different ways.
“We have a chance to put it all together at the end and do very well.”
