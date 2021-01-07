On a night when many Owensboro High School boys’ basketball fans were just beginning to figure out that Gavin Wimsatt had elected to opt out of hoops in favor of concentrating on his burgeoning football career, up stepped a whole lot of other Red Devils.
Monday’s 84-55 rout of a quality Butler County team spoke volumes about the program’s longstanding next-man-up culture, according to OHS head coach Rod Drake, who won state championships as an OHS player (1980) and head coach (2015).
“That next-man-up thing isn’t just about basketball, or sports in general,” Drake said. “It’s about all walks of life. If you prove you can get the job done in any realm of life, show up and do what you’re supposed to do, you’re going to work your way up the ladder, so to speak.
“We had some kids come off the bench and show in our very first game that they can help us win basketball games this season. I’ve never had a group of kids who know basketball like this group — their basketball IQ is through the roof. You tell them something once and they’ve got it, it’s locked in.”
And these new bench guys?
Consider 6-foot-2 senior forward Devonte McCampbell, who produced 12 points and seven rebounds.
“Here’s a guy who lost 50 pounds since last season,” Drake said of McCampbell, the son of former Kentucky Wesleyan College player Danny McCampbell. “Nobody even knew who he was when he tried out this year.”
Then, there’s the case of 6-foot freshman guard Chris Glover, who scored 13 points.
“He’s tough, a talented kid,” Drake said of Glover. “He finishes strong with either hand — he knows what he’s doing out there.”
Add to the Devils’ coming-out-of-nowhere mix 6-2 junior forward Dylon Talbott, a transfer from Apollo, along with 5-10 sophomore guard Jalen Rogers.
“Dylon came in and played strong for us (scoring seven points),” Drake said, “and Jalen, who had never played a varsity game before, got in there and was very tough for us, played very well.
“Even I was a little surprised by this type of production in the first game. Butler County was right there with us at the half, but our depth took over in the second half when we were ripping and running and turning them over — we’re going to be deeper than I thought we’d be.
“By the time we reached the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter, we’d already played everybody on our bench.”
And these next-man-up Red Devils seem to be at it again.
