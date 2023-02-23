Keelan Cole is still playing wide receiver in the NFL, and he has returned to Owensboro-Daviess County this week to meet with school kids in different schools.
Cole was catching passes from Laurel Beaty in the gym at Burns Middle School on Tuesday.
Cole is doing a meet and greet at Pixel Palace Selfie museum in Owensboro on Thursday. The time is 5-7 p.m.
There will be autographs, photos, refreshments, and prizes. Tickets will include one hour and you can choose from either 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. time slot. Tickets will be $10 for children and $15 for adults. Contact Pixelpalaceselfie@gmail.com for more information.
Cole is friends with Xavier Mitchell, who is co-owner of Pixel Palace along with Taylor Thurman.
More from this section
“Keelan’s held multiple events, fundraisers, meet and greets, but it’s been a couple of years since he’s held one in Owensboro,” Thurman said. “We’ve been talking for quite some time on putting together an event at Pixel Palace in some capacity. We plan on this being the first of many events we can host-collaborate on together to benefit and inspire the youth to local community.”
Cole’s first season in the NFL was 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played four seasons for the Jaguars, catching on as a receiver with good hands and great speed. Cole caught 12 touchdown passes in a 64-game span with Jacksonville. He has also played with the New York Jets in 2021 and the Raiders last season.
Cole has been a fan favorite in the area via his connections with KWC.
“Having someone of Keelan Cole stature is not only huge for Pixel Palace but for also for the Owensboro community,” Thurman said. “It’s inspiring watching someone who came from the same environment, community, college as you make it to the highest level in their profession. It gives the feeling that no goal or dream is too big to be accomplished.”
Pixel Palace is a two story selfie museum at 1734 Sweeney Street that has over 20 unique setups that allow guest to capture their own photos. They host private parties such as birthdays, paint parties, baby showers, wedding rehearsals, and so much more. They do mobile setups which means we’ll bring all of the decorations to you. We’ve done middle school dances, church holiday parties & private house parties. Pixel Palace has partnered with local businesses such as Pure Barre, Bella Ragazza Boutique, D’s Door Art, Sweet Temptations by Victoria, McHenry Event Planning, PeezO’s Pizza, Charlie’s Bandanas, and Chosen Creations and truly love working with other small business and fostering an environment for collaboration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.