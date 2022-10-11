Jenny Nilsen had a hat trick to lead Muhlenberg County to a 3-0 win over Grayson County in the 3rd Region Girls Soccer Tournament on Monday night at Eagle Stadium.
Nilsen is among the KHSAA state soccer scoring leaders with 50 goals after her three goals Monday.
Muhlenberg County is 12-6-1 and will meet Owensboro Catholic in the regional semifinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Nilsen scored in the 30th minute, she also fired and hit from 20 yards out in the 74th minute, and she got on a big run off a nice serve from Bryanna Smith in the 76th minute that Nilsen finished inside the 18-yard box. Karoline Torkelsen-Bjerke also had an assist for Nilsen.
“Jenny, she will cut loose and fire from anywhere. She is phenomenal,” Muhlenberg coach Jeremy Teague said. “Sometimes she will get to where she can’t score, say this isn’t working and figure out something different. When she got her goals she moved to the right side of the field instead of the center, she created for herself a couple of times. She’s a very, very skilled player.”
Nilsen’s plan was to keep moving on the field.
“They were really packing it in,” Nilsen said. “I just tied to move and get away from defenders, move so they couldn’t try to trap me.”
Grayson County finished the season 6-16. Muhlenberg beat Grayson 8-0 in early September, but the Lady Mustangs saw a different team in this matchup.
“They play so well right now, they were a whole different team,” Nilsen said. We had to change our mindset.
Grayson County had a good defensive game plan and stayed with it, keeping the box and defensive third of the field crowded. Grayson keeper Allyssa Morgan was tremendous, with at least 15 legitimate saves in frame.
“We did a good job of preparing, but when you get to this stage every team is going to be competitive,” Teague said. “Their goalie is phenomenal. When we scored eight on them their goalie had 25 saves. They played a really good defensive game.
“We maybe had a little too much patience against them, there’s a fine line there.”
