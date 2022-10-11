OWESPTS-10-11-22 GIRLS REGIONAL SOCCER 2 DOM

Above right: Muhlenberg County’s Jenny Nilsen brings up the ball against Grayson County’s Phoebe Spears on Monday night during the first round of the 3rd Region Girls Soccer

Tournament at Eagle Stadium. Right: Muhlenberg County’s Bryanna Smith tries to cross the ball against Grayson County’s Mackenzie England during

Monday’s regional match.

 Photo by Alan Warren,

Messenger-Inquirer

Jenny Nilsen had a hat trick to lead Muhlenberg County to a 3-0 win over Grayson County in the 3rd Region Girls Soccer Tournament on Monday night at Eagle Stadium.

Nilsen is among the KHSAA state soccer scoring leaders with 50 goals after her three goals Monday.

