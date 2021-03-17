The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers should be thankful there is a National Invitation Tournament this season, and be even more thankful they’re in it following yet another colossal disappointment in the Conference USA Tournament championship game on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas.
WKU, the 2020-21 C-USA regular-season champion, trailed North Texas 17-0 to open the game, roared from behind in the second half to take a seven-point lead inside the two-minute mark of regulation, allowed the Mean Green to score seven straight points down the stretch, then lost in overtime, 61-57.
Just incredible — head-scratching, mind-bending, heart-wrenching incredible.
Rick Stansbury’s WKU teams have now lost three consecutive C-USA Tournament championship games in almost every way imaginable — and the Hilltoppers are once again on the outside looking in with regard to the NCAA Tournament, an event they last reached in 2013.
Ah, but the age-old NIT offers Western at least a semblance of redemption, or at least a chance for it. This year’s tournament features only 16 at-large teams due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety concerns, and will be played exclusively in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex over the next 11 days.
The NIT is not the NCAA, of course, but it is a national stage (all games are on either ESPN or ESPN2) — and WKU needs to work on finishing when it has the opportunity to shine on a national stage.
The Hilltoppers (20-7) open play at 8 p.m. on Wednesday against Saint Mary’s (14-9) in a game that will air on ESPN2, and once again WKU is in a win-or-go-home scenario. It will be interesting to see how WKU responds following a defeat that was just about as heartbreaking as they come.
Western is the No. 3 seed in its bracket, which also features No. 2 seed St. Mary’s, No. 1 seed Ole Miss, and No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech, also out of Conference USA. Other No. 1 seeds include Colorado State, Memphis — a team the Hilltoppers defeated 75-69 early in the season — and Saint Louis, coached by former UK star Travis Ford.
Also in the NIT are Buffalo, Davidson, North Carolina State, Dayton, Boise State, SMU, Mississippi State, Richmond and Toledo — all in all, a solid field, which mysteriously does not include a 26-4 Belmont team out of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Could WKU go on a mission, get on a roll and actually win the NIT? Yes, but only if the players and coaches collectively want to be in it and possess the desire to go the distance in a national event. Anything less than this type of commitment and mindset, and there’s a good chance this could be a one-and-done trip for the Hilltoppers.
The NIT, then, is a test of the will — the measurement of how deep one can dig to be competitive and successful in the aftermath of the disappointment that accompanies not being in the Big Dance.
Three years ago, Western had a strong will in the NIT, beating Boston College at home, then USC and Oklahoma State on the road, to reach the semifinals at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where they lost a squeaker to Utah. WKU seniors Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson were freshmen on that team.
Of course, that was then and this is now, and every team has a different personality — and will to win.
We’ll discover what Western’s is beginning Wednesday.
