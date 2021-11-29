During John Calipari’s tenure as the University of Kentucky basketball coach, he put schedules together that had games spaced only a couple of days apart during the early parts of seasons.
Sometimes UK did that to simulate the grind in March of the NCAA Tournament, where teams play two out of three days.
In the SEC Tournament, the Wildcats would play back-to-back days.
UK will face Central Michigan on Monday after dispatching North Florida 86-52 on Friday night.
There will be a break of eight days after this matchup at Rupp Arena before UK hosts Southern on Dec. 7. The next two weeks of December one game a week starting Saturday Dec. 11 at Notre Dame. They will follow that with a trip to Las Vegas to face Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18, before UK hosts Louisville for its annual showdown on Dec. 22 at Rupp Arena.
Of immediate importance for UK (5-1) is improving its shooting from distance over this month.
UK made only 6-of-25 shots for 24% from 3-point range in its win over North Florida. UK has been making 34.6% for the season from 3. Central Michigan will likely invite UK to shoot 3s again so CMU can have some chance on the glass.
Oscar Tshiebwe has been impossible to control in the lane, averaging a double-double and 16 rebounds a game.
“For us, if we don’t shoot the three well, we can always go rebound and run,” Tshiebwe said Friday night. “That’s one thing we do best and not many people can keep up with that.”
UK had five players scoring in double figures, led by TyTy Washington Jr. and Dontaie Allen with 14 points each. Sahvir Wheeler, Daimion Collins and Tshiebwe each scored 12 points.
UK’s five starters played between 25 and 35 minutes, with Washington getting on the top end of that list.
Six UK players are averaging at least 21 minutes a game, with Washington getting 33.4 minutes a game and Wheeler logging 32.5 minutes a game.
CMU is 1-4 and lost to No. 1 Gonzaga 107-54 in Las Vegas on Nov. 22. CMU also lost to Bellarmine 76-69 on Nov. 23 also in Vegas. CMU is coached by former UK assistant Tony Barbee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.