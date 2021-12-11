The University of Kentucky has completed the home tuneup portion of its schedule. It has won seven straight since dropping the season-opener against now No. 3 Duke.
Now the Wildcats will face their first test in hostile territory when they visit the Fighting Irish. It will mark UK’s first game at Notre Dame since losing 64-50 on Nov. 29, 2012.
A full house of 9,000 or more is expected for this matchup.
“It’s special, and, you know, winning on the road has really significance here because you’re playing against their best, their most excited, their most engaged and their laser focus,” UK coach John Calipari said. “That’s who you’re playing against.”
The teams have alternated wins over the last six matchups with the Fighting Irish winning last year’s game in Rupp Arena. In that game, Notre Dame stormed out to a 24-point first-half lead. The Wildcats came all the way back and nearly stole the game on a last-second jumper, but lost 64-63.
Notre Dame is led by Dane Goodwin, who is averaging 14.3 points per game. Wesley Blake is averaging 12.9 points and Paul Atkinson Jr. is adding 11.1 points a game. Nate Laszewski, who burned UK for 21 points and nine boards last season, is still on the roster, as is Prentiss Hub, who scored 18 in Rupp Arena.
Things should be different for Kentucky if only because the roster is drastically improved from last season.
Through games on Dec. 7, Oscar Tshiebwe led the nation in rebounding (15.4), offensive rebounding percentage (27.6%) and double-doubles (seven). He has grabbed double-figure boards in all eight games. Tshiebwe also leads the Wildcats in scoring with 15.3 points a game.
With Tshiebwe leading the charge, Kentucky leads the country in rebounds per game (45.9), offensive rebounds per game (16.8) and rebound margin (+19).
Sahvir Wheeler leads the country with 8.4 assists per game. He has three games with double-figure assists this season.
Calipari was asked what he liked so far about this team, as it is getting ready to start a more challenging stretch of the season before SEC play begins.
After this seven-game homestand, UK plays at Notre Dame on Saturday, in the CBS Sports Classic against Ohio State in Las Vegas on Dec. 18, and then hosts archrival Louisville on Dec. 22. The Southeastern Conference opener is Dec. 29 against Missouri at Rupp Arena.
“Building some continuity. Building some confidence,” Calipari said about his team. “Building some individual players up to where they understand, now you’ve got to take it up to another level. Every game has its own personality. This Notre Dame game is going to be different than the Ohio State game, which is going to be different than the Louisville game.”
