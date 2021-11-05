The University of Kentucky will play its final exhibition of the preseason against Miles College on Friday at Rupp Arena.
There should be a sense of urgency for the No. 10 Wildcats, since this will be their final tuneup before heading to Madison Square Garden to face No. 9 Duke on Tuesday.
There has certainly been a sense of a faster pace in the one exhibition the Wildcats played last Friday against Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The Wildcats won 95-72 at Rupp Arena.
UK has spent the week learning from that game, and just trying to improve the basic things it wants to do on the court.
“Some of the principles that we are trying to enforce, we stick to those,” UK assistant coach Jai Lucas said. “Like, one of the things we’ve talked about is playing fast, playing with speed. Trying to do that. Try to see how many times we can get it in the paint, get it in the post. Things that are an every day occurrence.”
Lucas and the staff have been persistent in their feeling that these Wildcats are built to play with speed.
“We think we have the team that can play that way, especially with a small guard with Sahvir (Wheeler), you kind of have to play that way,” Lucas said. “We have other pieces that kind of fit in, like TyTy (Washington). We play fast, it can open up shooting for CJ (Fredrick), Kellan (Grady) and Dontaie (Allen). We’re built for speed.”
There seems to be no hesitation by Calipari to play two play two points guards on the floor at the same time. Against Kentucky Wesleyan, Wheeler and Washington were often paired together. Lucas likes that lineup.
“We’re playing two point guards. It’s one of those things, whoever gets the ball is the point guard,” Lucas said. “We just see it as an advantage. Good college teams, most of them who have won championships here in the past couple of years play more than one point guard at a time. Two point guards give us an advantage. You have two guys who can create shots for others. It gives us options.”
Keion Brooks Jr. and Washington Jr. each had 18 points to lead the Cats, while Davion Mintz had 12 and Oscar Tshiebwe had 11.
Wheeler, Washington and Grady started against KWC, along with Brooks and Tshiebwe inside.
Calipari could definitely go for a different look against Miles.
