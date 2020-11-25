The University of Kentucky starts this basketball season ranked No. 10, but the Wildcats aren’t close to that number yet.
“I think we’re a ways away,” UK coach John Calipari said Monday.
A scrimmage a few days ago wasn’t encouraging for Calipari.
He called it the worst scrimmage since he’d been coach at UK. That might be an exaggeration, and Calipari tends to worry about his young teams early in the season.
The squad that will open against Morehead State in a reduced-attendance Rupp Arena is the youngest Calipari has attempted to put together.
“I’ve got both feet and hands on the panic button right now,” Calipari said. “I’m just hoping that they needed to play against somebody else and they just got tired of each other.”
A projected starting lineup from UK includes four freshmen and a senior, but 7-footer Olivier Sarr will be playing in his first Kentucky game after transferring from Wake Forest.
Devin Askew, Brandon Boston Jr., and Terrence Clarke are likely starters at guard, while Isaiah Jackson is a 6-10 forward.
Those are all 5-star freshmen playing in their first game for the Wildcats.
Sarr and Davion Mintz agreed that the scrimmage was something of a wreck that can be used as a learning experience heading into this opening weekend.
“We didn’t bring the energy from the jump,” Sarr said. “The second team really punched us in the mouth from the get-go. It took us time to react. Stay organized. A lot of mistakes are going to happen, but we’ve got to stay locked in.”
Mintz is a graduate transfer guard from Creighton.
“I think we’re just really excited to get out there and play other people,” Mintz said. “I mean, it’s been the same faces for I don’t even know how many months now.”
Keion Brooks Jr., is likely out for the opener with a leg injury that has kept the sophomore out of 5-on-5 drills during the preseason. Brooks is UK’s only player returning with real game experience.
The 6-7 forward is officially day-to-day with a leg injury, but Calipari all but ruled him out on Monday in a videoconference with reporters.
“I do not believe he’ll be here the first week,” Calipari said. “It’s day-to-day kind of stuff, but he hasn’t done live stuff yet. So, we’ve gotta get him doing live stuff even though he’s conditioning and all the other stuff. Until he’s in there, I don’t feel comfortable.”
The live stuff all the players have been participating in since summer has gotten them weary of practice.
“I think it’s been great. We worked out a lot,” Sarr said. “It was a great summer, a lot of practices together. But I think guys are definitely ready to play another opponent.”
The Wildcats were going to face an opening stretch that had three games in five days at Rupp Arena.
Instead, UK will play Morehead on Wednesday and Richmond on Sunday. The Friday game with UK and Detroit Mercy was knocked off when Mercy had to pull out of the Bluegrass Showcase because of COVID-19 safety protocols.
Rupp Arena will be at greatly reduced capacity for this opener. Calipari is wondering what the game will be like with very few fans.
“Our fans and our building play a big part in our success,” Calipari said.
