The 11th-ranked Apollo High School baseball team took care of business in thorough fashion on Tuesday.
The Eagles pounded out 16 hits in only four innings on the way to an 18-3 victory over visiting 9th District rival Owensboro at Eagle Park.
“At the plate, I thought our approach looked really good,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “We’re still not where we want to be, but this is a good benchmark for April 20.”
The Eagles (13-4, 1-1 in 9th District) wasted no time assuming control, pushing across four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Max Holder and Dan St. Claire laced RBI doubles, another run scored on a wild pitch, and an infield error led to another tally.
Apollo extended its lead to 6-0 in the second, getting a sacrifice fly from Nick Judd and a run-scoring single from Holder.
Owensboro (2-9, 0-2) battled back to plate three runs in the top of the third, with Kindrick Williams rapping a two-run double and Eli Hampton following with an RBI single.
But Apollo responded vehemently in the bottom of the same inning — scoring nine runs on 10 hits to break the contest wide open.
Harrison Bowman, Aiden Wells and Landon Hamilton all belted RBI triples in the uprising, which also included run-scoring singles from Joshua Mayes, Judd, Nolan Millay, Wells and Hamilton.
By the time the dust settled, Apollo was in front 15-3.
The Eagles tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth — including another RBI single from Hamilton — to run-rule the youth-laden Red Devils.
Apollo got a fine pitching performance from freshman right-hander Will Strode, who scattered five hits over four innings of work — striking out six and walking three.
“With the exception of the third inning, I really liked the way Will pitched tonight,” Head said. “He did a very good job on the mound for us.”
Holder and Hamilton each had three hits to pace the attack for Apollo, which also got two-hit performances from Bowman, St, Claire and Wells.
Holder and Hamilton led the way with three RBIs each, with teammates Judd and Wells adding two RBIs each.
Williams went 1-for-2 with two RBIs to pace Owensboro, which dropped its seventh consecutive game.
Both teams return to 9th District play on Thursday, with Apollo visiting Daviess County, and OHS playing host to Owensboro Catholic.
OWENSBORO 003 0 — 3 5 3
APOLLO 429 3 — 18 16 0
WP-Strode. LP-Gibson. 2B-Holder, St. Claire (A), Williams (O). 3B-Bowman, Wells, Hamilton (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.