This has become one of the most highly anticipated late January matchups in the country, and as Bruce Pearl said, it’s happening at Auburn, Ala.
“It’s great that on a Saturday in the middle of January, all eyes of the country will be on Auburn, Alabama for men’s basketball,” said Pearl, the Auburn coach.
A basketball game with this much pregame hype is rare in the SEC, but Kentucky and Auburn tip off for a noon CBS game with a lot in the balance from an NCAA Tournament seeding perspective as well as better path to a league championship.
Auburn is No. 2 in the latest AP poll and generally regarded as one of the top teams in the country. Kentucky is No. 12 in the Top 25, but it’s in a much higher spot in some computer rankings.
UK is fourth in KenPom while Auburn is sixth.
The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1) would move into a tie for first in the SEC with a win over Auburn (17-1, 6-0).
Auburn is the highest-ranked opponent the Wildcats will have faced since defeating No. 1 Michigan State, 69-62, on Nov. 5, 2019. It will mark the highest ranked opponent on the road for UK since an 84-65 loss at No. 1 Florida on March 8, 2014.
These types of games bring enough heat that it can have a positive carryover for March.
“Teams are going to stop you from doing what you want to do,” UK coach John Calipari said.
“And it becomes players making plays. And if you don’t have anybody on your team (capable of making plays), it’s hard to advance. You’ve got to have a couple guys on your team, and it appears we do.”
Auburn has a pair of big men who can counter Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler is listed at 7-foot-1, 245 pounds, and has averaged 4.28 blocks a game that is second in NCAA Division I. Jamarion Sharp of Western Kentucky ranks first at 4.65 per game. Kessler is scoring 10.3 points and pulling down a tam-high 7.4 rebounds a game.
Jabari Smith, who is listed at 6-10 and 220, is Auburn’s leading scorer (15.8 points) and a 43% 3-point shooter. Smith is likely a better NBA prospect than anybody right now on UK’s roster, which is a very rare thing in a matchup with the Wildcats.
Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington have been strong at guard together for Kentucky, and they will get a challenge from Auburn’s Wendell Green, a transfer from Eastern Kentucky. He’s made 40.6% of his 3-point shots. He’s averaging 13.1 points and had a better than two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio. Sophomore guard K.D. Johnson is scoring 12.8 points per outing.
Calipari knows that there will be a lot of attention paid to Saturday’s contest.
“Well, anytime you have — you’re in a league and another team is good you know that it is a significant game,” Calipari said. “The problem with us, if we try and make any game bigger than another because every game is a white out, a blue out, a black out. It’s just how it is. So, we’ve got to go into the game knowing that the game that we’re going to play, we respect all of the teams. I mean, Texas A&M was an outstanding team. Sold out. I mean, it was a great crowd, and it was a rock fight. And so, they’re all the same.”
The Wildcats faced a major struggle at Texas A&M on Tuesday before making some big playing down the stretch to pull out a 64-58 win at a packed Reed Arena in College Station.
They will face another sold-out crowd at Auburn Arena.
Kentucky has been getting offensive contributions from its top six players. Tshiebwe leads the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game and is also the nation’s leading rebounder at 14.8 per contest. Washington Jr. has scored 14.2 points per game, while Kellan Grady has been good for 11.4 points per outing.
Wheeler and Keion Brooks Jr. are both averaging 10.4 points per game, while Davion Mintz now averages 9.1 points per game.
For his part, Tshiebwe is ready for a gritty, physical battle in what will be a second straight hostile road environment.
“We’re not type of people that when things get hard we’re not going to let go of the rope,” Tshiebwe said. “It’s going to be a dogfight, if you don’t fight, you lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.