COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 14 Wisconsin slipped past Maryland 61-55 Wednesday night after blowing most of an 18-point halftime lead.
D’Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) avenge a surprise loss to the Terrapins (9-8, 3-7) last month and bounce back from a home loss to Ohio State over the weekend.
No. 2 Baylor 107, Kansas State 59
WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell made seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 31 points, MaCio Teague added 18 points and No. 2 Baylor got another lopsided victory over Kansas State.
After last month becoming the first opponent since 1992 to score 100 points at Kansas State in a 31-point victory, the Bears (15-0, 8-0 Big 12) had virtually no trouble in the rematch.
No. 13 Ohio State 83, Penn State 79
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 22 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, and No. 13 Ohio State (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) held off Penn State (5-7, 2-6).
No. 16 Florida State 81, Miami 59
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Florida State (10-2, 6-1 ACC) routed short-handed Miami (6-9, 2-8).
No. 17 Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81
NEWARK, N.J. — Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and No. 17 Creighton (12-4, 8-3 Big East) overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).
No. 20 Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 15 points and the No. 20 Hokies (13-3, 6-2 ACC) beat the Fighting Irish (5-9, 2-6).
