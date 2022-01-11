The University of Kentucky will once again experience the strangest gym in the SEC when it goes to Vanderbilt for a Tuesday night game in Nashville, Tenn.
The Wildcats have played in Memorial Gym plenty of times throughout their years in the league, but the benches in the end zones have never been a favorite of UK coach John Calipari.
“It’s weird, it’s completely different,” said Jai Lucas, a UK assistant basketball coach who did the Zoom pregame press conference Monday. “Coach has already talked to them about it. I remember my first time playing there, you get used to looking certain ways, knowing where the coach is, you might be at the end of the game and you’re completely on the other side, offense and defense. We just have to make sure we’ve got a good line of communication.
“It’s just a different element never had to deal with before, just get their minds set on the different points of references you have to deal with now.”
No. 18 Kentucky is 12-3, 2-1 in the SEC and will likely be starting its second straight game without point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who suffered a neck injury early at LSU on Jan. 4. That injury had a major impact on UK in the 65-60 loss, but the Wildcats bounced back well with a 92-77 win over Georgia last Saturday at Rupp Arena.
TyTy Washington did a fantastic job running the team, kicking in an amazing 17 assists against Georgia to set a UK single-game record that was held by John Wall. Washington also scored 17 points and only committed two turnovers.
As big a contribution on both ends of the floor came from Davion Mintz, who worked off the bench for 19 points and 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
“One thing with Savhir, he had to be a disrupter on defense,” Lucas said. “The biggest difference in first half Georgia game, we didn’t have anybody pressuring the ball, put pressure on the ball. Davion did a great job in the second half of picking up the ball and pressuring, that was the biggest difference of being without Sahvir, and that’s what we’re going to have to ask Davion to do. We think he’s the next most capable one, we’re going to push TyTy to do it, but he’s still a freshman, and defense is not the first thing on his mind.”
Mintz may find himself checking Vanderbilt leading scorer Scotty Pippen Jr., a 6-foot-3 junior who is averaging 18.3 points and 2.8 assists per game and was the preseason Southeastern Conference Player of the Year pick by the league’s media.
South Carolina shot 54.9% from the field and scored 34 points in the paint en route to defeating Vanderbilt 72-70 at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Commodores (9-5, 1-1 SEC).
Myles Stute paced Vandy with 19 points while Jordan Wright added 15. Pippen finished with 17 and went 9-for-10 from the line.
Kentucky has won 10 straight against Vandy, but the last six victories have been a struggle at various times in those games.
UK is also trying to prove it can win a tight road game down the stretch, which it couldn’t do at Notre Dame or LSU.
“Execute down the stretch, offensively and defensively, that was the same theme in the Notre Dame and LSU game,” Lucas said. “You get to a certain point in the game, around 5-6 minute mark, where you have to be on your Ps and Qs on both ends of the court. In the Notre Dame game that was our first time on the road, the LSU game was on the fly because it was our first time playing without Sahvir.
“We feel confident with our strategies, but we have to go out and execute it.”
One major plus could be that Kellan Grady has played at Memorial before when he was at Davidson.
“I’ve played at Vanderbilt, I played there my junior year so I got a taste of that,” Grady said. “It’s definitely a little bit different than the typical arena we play in. But at the end of the day, the game will be decided between the lines.”
