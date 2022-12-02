No. 19 Kentucky went to London, England, on Thursday to get ready for its latest big television game against Michigan.
While this is another high-profile matchup to give UK a test, the team seems to be figuring out some lineup options as its run through its “easier” early season basketball games continues.
John Calipari went with a near total lineup change at the first media timeout in UK’s 60-41 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. Four subs Chris Livingston, Daimion Collins, Lance Ware and CJ Fredrick all came in for Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves.
Livingston got Calipari’s attention with five rebounds in 12 minutes and a good defensive stretch on the floor.
“I love Chris. Again, I got to figure out how to get him in,” Calipari said after that win. “Did you see him go get balls? Until then we weren’t getting any balls. The way we started the game, I loved it when I went to those other five, and all of a sudden, it changed. Now we became the aggressor. I looked at the guys on the bench and I’m like, ‘Why should you go back in?’ And I think that led the rest of us to do it.”
Livingston is a strong 6-foot-6 freshman forward who provides some needed muscle inside, but he isn’t quite a 4 because of his height. Still, many believe he could be a powerful contributor with more minutes. Of course, that means minutes have to come from somebody else.
“Having to get some other guys, whether it be Cason, Antonio, CJ, someone’s going to have to take less minutes, or could I play him at four, which I was going to do today,” Calipari said of Livingston on Tuesday.
Livingston didn’t take a shot or get to the free throw line, but he did slow down Curt Hopf, who was scorching UK from 3-point range for Bellarmine in the first half. Hopf was No. 42 for Bellarmine.
“He wanted to guard 42 today and did a great job,” Calipari said. “Basically, when he got on him, he didn’t make another three. When those other two were on him he was making one after another. Could we do it with Chris and maybe Cason? I mean, you’re going to be really small. Could we play that way? Yeah. I almost went zone today, and the staff was, ‘Are you nuts? We’re defending. Leave it alone.’ And you could go a big zone because they were just going, running crazy.”
The suggestion was made that Toppin could be a small ball 5 and Livingston would then be at the 4.
“With Chris, how do we, you know, we just got to figure it out because, again, he went in and got two great rebounds. He’s able to do it. He’s not afraid of the contact. So maybe we play him at the four. Let him get in there and you play small ball with him at four.”
The more each individual improves in practices and in their time on the floor in games, it gives Kentucky more options with its personnel. All that gave Calipari and his staff plenty to think about on their flight across the Atlantic.
