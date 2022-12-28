The University of Kentucky opens SEC play on the road at Missouri on Wednesday.
The Wildcats are No. 19 with an 8-3 record, and they will have to be at their best when they travel to Columbia, Mo., for the SEC Network matchup that tips off at 6 p.m.
Missouri is 11-1 this season and dangerous after a 93-71 beating of then-No. 16 Illinois last week. Missouri’s only loss this season was against No. 4 Kansas.
Kentucky assistant coach K.T. Turner said the Cats will have to focus on 6-foot-8 senior Kobe Brown, who is averaging 14.4 points a game and can get going from the 3-point stripe.
“Kobe Brown, he really helps them out, the way he can bring the ball up, he can post it, he can hit trail threes,” Turner said. “The way they play five out, they just spread you out, (so) we’re going to have to do a really good job of guarding the ball. The biggest thing is stopping Kobe Brown from his catch and shoot threes, he’s shooting the ball really well.”
Missouri’s leading scorer is D’Moi Hodge, who has scored in double figures in 11 of 12 games this season, averaging 16.7 points per outing.
Kentucky has its own distance shooting threat in Cason Wallace, who scored a career-high 27 points when it beat Florida A&M 88-68 in the final game before the Christmas break. Wallace was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, and he has hit 22-of-44 from behind the 3-point line.
Turner said the coaching staff wants Wallace to be even more assertive in practices and games.
“We want him to become more of a vocal leader, everybody in this building respects him, the way he works, how he prepares,” Turner said of UK’s practice facility. “Don’t take a backseat because you’re a freshman.”
Kentucky wants to be more physical screening to get shooters open.
UK is also trying to figure out effective combinations at the forward spots. Jacob Toppin’s recent skid.
Toppin has been in a scoring slump, and the coaching staff is telling him to keep rebounding and be more aggressive guarding people.
“We want to see more rebounds, some more nastiness on the defensive end,” Turner said. “We just want him to finish a little better around the rim.”
