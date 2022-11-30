LEXINGTON — It wasn’t pretty, but the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats pulled away from the Bellarmine Knights in the second half to earn a 60-41 victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday and improve to 5-2 on the season.

“That’s a hard game to play and we got guys cramping up in there,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “We had, I think, 31 out of 48 stops in shot clock violations, but you had to play the whole clock. We’ve worked three days on how we finish off the game. First half 10 turnovers, not enough movement and, so we went to our grind stuff, which we have worked on now.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.