Kentucky dropped four spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll. Kentucky was the No. 4 team in the preseason AP Top 25.
With an instate matchup set against Bellarmine on Tuesday night, UK assistant coach Bruiser Flint thinks there should be a calm approach to looking at the team’s 4-2 start.
“Y’all think we lose two games and the season’s over,” Flint said with a laugh while meeting with the media Monday in Lexington. “It’s one of those things, whose more ready at the beginning. One thing about basketball, it’s a long season and it’s not always about the start. It’s about the finish. And as the season goes on, you try to get better.”
The next chance to get better comes Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT. Bellarmine is 2-5 and has been through a tough road schedule already.
In the past two weeks, Bellarmine has logged more than 5,000 miles traveling to Clemson, No. 8 Duke, Loyola Marymount and No. 19 UCLA. While the Knights have gone 0-4 on the trip, it has taken them to iconic venues such as Cameron Indoor Stadium and Pauley Pavilion.
Tuesday’s appearance at Kentucky will make Bellarmine one of just five schools to play in Cameron Indoor, Pauley Pavilion, and Rupp Arena, and the Knights will become the first team to do it in a single season.
The Kentucky-Bellarmine matchup will be the first between the schools despite being just 75 miles apart.
More from this section
UK’s initial drop in the Top 25 was because of the two straight losses in profile games before Thanksgiving week. Some of it was because other teams got big wins and made some jumps. North Carolina, Gonzaga and Duke have all taken losses early. UK had extra practice time over Thanksgiving break to get back to fundamentals.
“Our biggest thing is let’s all get on the same page,” Flint said. “(Coach) Cal emphasized getting back to some basic stuff last weekend.”
Some of that basic stuff will be settling in defensively against a Bellarmine team that is in no hurry to run offense.
“They’re going to test our discipline for sure defensively, because of what they run, they’re going to work the shot clock,” Flint said. “Our discipline on defense, our communication on defense is going to be important. It’s going to be a good test because of the system they run.”
UK had a hot start that lasted through January last season, it beat North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in December and beat Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. It did enough work to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but fell in the round of 64 to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s.
Meanwhile, North Carolina and Kansas played each other for the national championship.
“So when you look at it, hey, we always talk about this, we beat Kansas and North Carolina by a combined 50 points last year,” Flint said. “They played for the national championship. We talk about that all the time. About how when you looked at those teams, everybody talked about how they were going to struggle, those guys ended up playing for the national championship. Kansas won it. It’s about us progressively getting better, every game. Progressively getting better in practice every day. And you see that in some of these things, some of these teams that didn’t look good, now, they’ll look good later. That’s the coach’s job to figure out what’s the deal and moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.