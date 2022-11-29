Kentucky dropped four spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll. Kentucky was the No. 4 team in the preseason AP Top 25.

With an instate matchup set against Bellarmine on Tuesday night, UK assistant coach Bruiser Flint thinks there should be a calm approach to looking at the team’s 4-2 start.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.