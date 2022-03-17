INDIANAPOLIS
Kentucky’s biggest concern might have been staying focused on this NCAA Tournament opener, this Saint Peter’s opponent from Jersey City, if the Wildcats had topped Tennessee last Saturday, and if they’d carried off the SEC Tournament championship, but they did not.
That Kentucky got beat a second straight time by Tennessee, and UT controlled most of the game, sent BBN into a tizzy by Saturday night.
Kentucky itself didn’t want to lose, certainly, but after it was over UK saw the situation as a way to reset, to get some rest, and to prepare for the tournament where if you throw in a clunker, your team almost always pays the price. That team’s season is over.
“The injury to our two guards, because we survived it, we thought now they’re coming back and we’re okay,” UK coach John Calipari said of injuries to Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. “We are not where we were when we had ‘em all and we were going hard. You think about how we were playing and who we were beating and what we were doing.
“So getting beat in the SEC Tournament was like a godsend because we scrimmaged an hour and 15 minutes. We scrimmaged 45 minutes (Tuesday). What? What if someone gets hurt? I know. I know. Because that’s always in the forefront of my mind.
“But we needed to get back to free and loose and open and playing off of one another, the roles of what we needed to do. The only way you could do that is scrimmage. And because we got 10 really good players, really, we got more than that, but we could put 10 guys on the floor that — it was competitive. They went at each other.
“My feeling was and my thought at the time, we can’t do it in the NCAA Tournament, we’re just dragging game-to-game, which we had been doing, I felt we needed to go and let’s go and let’s do this and, you know, a tweak here and there.”
Ah, those tweaks in March, or late February, that Calipari has used off and on through the years at UK when a team might be struggling, or he simply might want to take the heat off certain players by diverting attention from them.
Calipari was asked jokingly what the tweak was, and he said his back had been killing him. More to the real point, this latest tweak might be some return to the dribble drive, allowing UK to create more effective offense in the halfcourt.
UK is the No. 2 seed in the East region, standing at 26-7 as it gets ready for No. 15 Saint Peter’s on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. CT in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We’ll get to find out what the magic is then, and this is probably just the right opponent for the Wildcats to get their mojo going again.
The Wildcats should be favorites times 10 against Saint Peter’s, and they know to take their every-game mission of competing themselves to the next level, especially in a game where their talent level is overwhelming, and no slippage would be tolerated.
There have been nine times in the history of the NCAA Tournament that a No. 15 seed has beaten a No. 2 seed.
UK doesn’t want that figure to reach double digits against Saint Peters.
UK is one of the pre-tournament favorites to reach the Final Four, but Calipari wants his team’s focus firmly on the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference winner from Jersey City, New Jersey.
There might be more experience overall on this team than most during the Calipari era, but there is very little understanding of how to be the best in this setting where the Wildcats are concerned.
“You’re talking about a group that they’ve got to experience this,” Calipari said. “Winning in this tournament, they’ve got to experience advancing or not advancing. I tried to tell them today, you know, you’ve got to play. This is, you walk into a cliff, either you jump over the cliff or you go the other way, and the other guy jumps off the cliff.
“I mean that’s what makes this what it is. You let somebody, whoever it is, you give teams a chance, they beat you. It doesn’t matter. There’s been a 2 beaten by a 15, am I right? There has been a 16 that beat a 1. So if that’s the case, anybody can beat anybody in this tournament.”
Except this is one of those deals where UK shouldn’t let anybody beat it in this situation. This is the kind of NCAA opener where Kentucky gets its mojo back _ you should be able to count on it.
