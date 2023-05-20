Daviess County is glad to have the first game of the 3rd Region Softball Tournament on Saturday at Grayson County.
“When I look at the draw, more importantly we’re playing that first game,” DC coach John Biggs said. “We’re not sitting around waiting on things. I like being in top half of the bracket because we’re playing that first game.”
Daviess County is No. 4 in the state with a 27-4 record. DC is going for its fourth straight 3rd Region softball championship. DC will meet Breckinridge County at 10 a.m. in the 3rd Region opener. Breck County is 16-11-1.
Butler County and Ohio County will play at 12:30 p.m. in the second game of the regional. Butler County is 11th District champion with a 22-5-1 record. Ohio is 10-18.
Muhlenberg County will face Edmonson County at 3 p.m. Muhlenberg (16-9) is 10th District champion. Edmonson is 16-10.
Owensboro Catholic is in the last game of the opening round against Meade County at 5:30 p.m. Catholic is 9th District runnerup and is 21-11. Meade County is 11th District champion and is 22-10-1.
The winners of the first two games play in the first semifinal Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winners of the third and fourth games play in the second semifinal Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The regional championship game is Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Patience at the plate will be a key for Daviess County.
“Offensively we have got to be patient, they are going to pitch around some people, try to get us to chase, try to get us to swing at bad pitches,” Biggs said. “When we’re not patient, we’re not hitting the ball hard and making good contact.”
Jessie Daniels has been one of the best hitters in western Kentucky for the last three seasons. Daniels is tied for second in the state in home runs with 17, and she is sixth in the state in RBIs with 58 while batting .520. She broke the single-season home run record for Daviess County.
Annie Newman is hitting .486 with 29 RBIs and 14 doubles. Sadie Morris is batting .402.
Raylee Roby has been a dominant pitcher, getting 174 strikeouts with a 1.37 ERA.
“She has been a constant for us,” Biggs said of Roby. “She’s always trying to work on things, tweak things.”
No. 23 Owensboro Catholic hasn’t played its region tournament opponent this season, although Meade County played in the Owensboro Catholic Classic on May 5-6.
“I guess for both sides there’s no advantage for us and no advantage for them,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “They’re an older team, they’ve got a lot of experience. I feel good about where we are. It’s like a reset to a new season. It’s single elimination now, we’ve made it this far, now it’s survive and advance.”
Brooke Hamilton has been good in the circle pitching this season for Catholic. Hamilton has a 2.22 ERA and 208 strikeouts.
Addison Tignor has a .394 batting average with 15 RBIs. Brooke Hamilton is hitting .330 with 16 RBIs and four home runs. Bailey Hamilton is batting .313 with 25 RBIs and six home runs. Ruth Jones is batting .356 with 16 RBIs.
