OWESPTS-05-20-23 3RD REGION SOFTBALL ADVANCE

Daviess County’s Kayley Payne rounds second base in the first inning Tuesday during the 9th District Championship Softball Tournament game against Owensboro Catholic at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County is glad to have the first game of the 3rd Region Softball Tournament on Saturday at Grayson County.

“When I look at the draw, more importantly we’re playing that first game,” DC coach John Biggs said. “We’re not sitting around waiting on things. I like being in top half of the bracket because we’re playing that first game.”

