LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Wildcats are now 2-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season as it defeated the Duquesne Dukes 77-52 at Rupp Arena Friday.
Kentucky is now 3-0 all-time against the Dukes, joining 1982 and 2016 victories.
"By the middle of this season, we will say we beat a good team," UK head coach John Calipari said of the win. "They missed some shots ... They're trying to figure each other out, but they've got good guys, they posted us up and they did what they wanted at times."
Just a minute and a half into the game, Kentucky called a quick timeout after falling behind 3-0 and coming up empty on its first three possessions. By the game's first media timeout, the Cats went from being down three to up four as it went on a 7-0 run highlighted by a CJ Fredrick three and Lance Ware dunk to take a 7-3 lead.
Duquesne would regain the lead after the stop thanks to a 5-0 run, but Kentucky quickly answered back. Ugonna Onyenso delivered four straight points and Sahvir Wheeler making his season debut, found Jacob Toppin for a slam to give the Cats a 6-0 run to make 13-8 UK and force the Dukes to call timeout with 13:21 left in the first half.
Kentucky would take a 15-11 lead into the second media timeout after another close range make from Onyenso and by the third media stop grew its lead to 26-18 behind a pair of three's from Antonio Reeves and four points from Wheeler.
The Cats would grow its lead to double-digits heading into the final media stop of the half as Chris Livingston splashed a three to help make it 31-20 UK.
Kentucky would take a 38-22 lead into halftime as it finished the opening half on a 7-2 run capped off with a Wheeler close range jumper with five seconds to play.
Duquesne opened the first half on a 4-0 run with a pair of buckets from Tre Williams, leading Kentucky to call timeout. The Dukes rally continued after the timeout as Quincy McGriff nailed a three to cut the UK lead to nine but the Cats would respond with a 5-0 run to take a 43-29 lead into the first media timeout of the half.
The Dukes wouldn't go away quietly as it cut the Wildcat lead to 46-35 at the second media stop of the half, as Kentucky turned the ball over six times in the first nine minutes of the half.
Kentucky would again respond to the Dukes run as it used an 8-0 run capped off by a Fredrick three to increase its lead to 53-35 and force Duquesne to call timeout with 9:08 to play.
More from this section
The Cats would take a 68-44 lead into the game's final media timeout and with just under a minute left to play Reeves canned a three to seal the victory after the Dukes cut the UK lead under 20.
UK was led in scoring by Reeves who scored a game-high 18 points. Fredrick added 14 points.
Wheeler added a double-double off the bench in his return scoring 11 points and dishing 11 assists. He also grabbed six rebounds and added a block in his season debut.
"It was great. A lot of fun. Just happy to play basketball again," Wheeler said of his return. "For real this time. Counts on the record books, get back in front of our great fans and just to get another W in the win column."
Onyenso fell just short of his first career double-double as he finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. The freshman also blocked three shots.
As a team Kentucky shot 45.9 percent from the field, 57.9 percent from three and 66.7 percent from the charity stripe.
Duquesne who fell to 1-1 on the year with the loss was led by Tre Clark III who scored 11 points with all 11 coming in the first half. Dae Dae Grant who scored 28 points and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the field in the Dukes season opener was held to just three points.
The Dukes shot just 30.3 percent from the field, 26.9 percent from three and 62.5 from the charity stripe.
"I think it was too early for us to win the game. We're just not quite ready to play at that caliber, yet, with all the newness that we have," Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot said postgame. "You're talking about one of the top five teams in the country. We just haven't been together long enough to win a game like that."
Kentucky will be back in action next Tuesday when it travels to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to take on Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.